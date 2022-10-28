ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

What would you do with $1 billion? Monday's drawing is second-largest Powerball prize

BALTIMORE -- What would you do with a billion dollars?Marylanders have dreams of cashing in on the Powerball, if they were so lucky.Monday's $1 billion drawing is the second-largest prize in Powerball history. "That's a helluva question to ask because I don't really know what I would do with it," said James Jenkins, who bought a Powerball ticket. "I got to think about something like that.""It's something that is out of my range of even thinking about, but you know, we'll give it a shot," Baltimore resident Gregory Russell said.A lucky shot is all it takes.So when imagination starts to come...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rockville Pike Gas Station, Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $1.2 Billion

Lady Luck didn’t deliver a Powerball jackpot treat to any players on Halloween night, but she did deliver two $50,000 prizes in Maryland. The jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing and has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million. This is still the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and is now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. During that span, there have been 26 Powerball tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion. Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore not spending allotted money on education

Georgetown University released a new report showing a majority of the $122 billion dollars in the American Rescue Plan funding for education has not been spent. Baltimore is featured at the top of the list of unspent money. David Williams, with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, joined the morning team to share his input on the findings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Greater Baltimore Urban League honoring thriving entrepreneurs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore workforce and youth development organization is highlighting thriving entrepreneurs in the city. The Greater Baltimore Urban League is hosting its largest fundraising event to honor the "evolution of Baltimore's Black Wall Street." President and CEO Tiffany Majors and the Entrepreneurship Director Shymaine Davis share...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CREATURE FEATURE| Prehensile-Tailed Skinks

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Every month in our Creature Feature spotlight, we share a new animal and highlight its attributes and fun facts. Jenny Egan with the Maryland Zoo has Prehensile-Tailed Skinks.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.  One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Part of national trend, Baltimore sees rise in catalytic converter thefts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is reporting an uptick in catalytic converter thefts this year. In all, 523 catalytic converters have been reported stolen so far this year. The Northeastern District had the most thefts with 130 followed by 91 in Northern District and 74 in the Southern District. The Western District had the fewest thefts with 18.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy