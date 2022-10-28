TOPEKA — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s […] The post Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO