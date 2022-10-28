ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed?

TOPEKA — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s […] The post Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Judge orders new preliminary hearing in case of Eudora infant’s death

Carrody Buchhorn, whose murder conviction was overturned last year, will have a new preliminary hearing to determine whether she should stand trial again, a judge ruled Tuesday. Bill Skepnek, Buchhorn’s defense attorney, told Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny last month that her initial 2017 ruling binding Buchhorn over...
EUDORA, KS
Kansas Reflector

No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Self-advocate Kathy Lobb to retire but still fight for disabled Kansans

When Kathy Lobb retires Monday, she’ll vacate her position at the Self Advocate Coalition of Kansas, but she’s not leaving the field. She’ll continue advocating for Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. After all, there’s still a bill named after her that she wants to see resurrected and turned into law.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist

ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas man prosecuted for death threat against politician

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
Missouri Independent

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy