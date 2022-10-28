Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
Onset of peak deer activity in Delaware during mating season calls for vigilance by drivers at dawn, dusk and overnight. /DNREC photo. Extra Vigilance on Roads Called for as Days Shorten and Deer Become More Active Morning and Evening. Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season...
delaware.gov
Delaware’s DDDS Services Marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Key Investments
DOVER (Oct. 31, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities Services (DDDS) announced today efforts to expand services and supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to seek and secure employment. “October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and our division is committed to expanding employment...
Comments / 0