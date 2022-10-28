Coldwater Elementary will use e-learning Oct. 31 -Nov. 2 due to increase of flu cases
OXFORD — Coldwater Elementary School will transition to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31, through Wednesday, Nov. 2, due to a “substantial increase in the transmission rate of the flu and in the number of confirmed students and staff with flu” within the school district.
School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley issued a press release Friday afternoon stating the change in the delivery of instruction was necessary as a way of keeping staff and students healthy.
