WDIO-TV
Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade
Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden
Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
WDIO-TV
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
WDIO-TV
Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign
It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
boreal.org
Strong show of support for Hibbing Taconite during march and rally in Chisholm
A strong turnout for Hibbing Taconite, as the steelworkers there know there is a limited amount of ore left. Over 700 people work there. Hundreds of supporters lined Lake Street in Chisholm, and marched down to the armory on a sunny Saturday morning. They held signs that said Save Our...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
FOX 21 Online
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
kdal610.com
Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. WDIO has a photographer on scene. Photos show the black vehicle to be completely destroyed. No word yet from authorities about injuries. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine...
WDIO-TV
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
boreal.org
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.
WDIO-TV
A deeper dive into Minnesota politics
The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WDIO-TV
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves commits to Bemidji State women’s hockey
Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves announced on Twitter Monday that she’s committed to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State University (BSU). There she’ll join teammate Izy Fairchild and Mirage alums, current BSU sophomores, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick. A sophomore last year, Graves was third on the team...
WDIO-TV
Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals
Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
WDIO-TV
UMD football win home finale
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at Malosky Stadium for the final time this season, hosting Minot State. Armani Carmickle and Zach Ojile lead the charge for UMD with two touchdowns a piece. Carmickle also is now one of six Bulldogs in program history to record 2000...
