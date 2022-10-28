ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade

Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Coy

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden

Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union

You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign

It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns

DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45

Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. WDIO has a photographer on scene. Photos show the black vehicle to be completely destroyed. No word yet from authorities about injuries. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels

Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

A deeper dive into Minnesota politics

The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves commits to Bemidji State women’s hockey

Proctor/Hermantown’s Hannah Graves announced on Twitter Monday that she’s committed to play Division I hockey for Bemidji State University (BSU). There she’ll join teammate Izy Fairchild and Mirage alums, current BSU sophomores, Alyssa Watkins and Ella Anick. A sophomore last year, Graves was third on the team...
BEMIDJI, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals

Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD football win home finale

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at Malosky Stadium for the final time this season, hosting Minot State. Armani Carmickle and Zach Ojile lead the charge for UMD with two touchdowns a piece. Carmickle also is now one of six Bulldogs in program history to record 2000...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy