ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Town offers reward to catch tree vandal

WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Past tricks and treats of the Triangle’s Halloween weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s go back and visit some good and bad Halloween weather, including one year in particular that brought quite a few tricks. The warmest Halloweens we’ve experienced happened in 1961 and 2019 when we reached a high of 85 degrees. On the flip...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke and UNC experts keeping a close eye on new COVID subvariants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 levels are low here in North Carolina right now, but experts are keeping a close eye on some new variants that are becoming more common. Virologists, including Duke’s Dr. David Montefiori, are working to learn everything they can about several new COVID subvariants and analyze how vaccines will hold up against them.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Modern Times

$2,500 fine per “transactions involving cigarettes”

No cigarettes with PayPal(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Earlier this month, PayPal (owners of Venmo) came under fire due to a “misinformation” clause. Stating users of the service could be fined $2500 for each instance of misinformation among other instances of speech deemed unsatisfactory to PayPal. Yet there is another find that hits a little harder in North Carolina, the tobacco manufacturing leader of America, $2500 for cigarette purchases using PayPal. 16.5% of North Carolinian's smoke according to, the American Health Rating.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy