thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
‘This was very slick’: North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS — Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, As it turns out, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s […]
cbs17
Fact check: Was this NC House candidate convicted of tax evasion? Claims in mailed ads prompt cease-and-desist letter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawyers for a candidate for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly have sent a cease-and-desist letter to his opponent and to state Democrats who produced a mailed campaign ad that attacks him. In the letter, Republican businessman and former Naval officer Fred Von...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at Upstate living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
North Carolina man wins $250,000 from his second lottery ticket ever
A North Carolina man said the scratch-off ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize was only the second lottery ticket he had ever bought in his life.
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
cbs17
Past tricks and treats of the Triangle’s Halloween weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s go back and visit some good and bad Halloween weather, including one year in particular that brought quite a few tricks. The warmest Halloweens we’ve experienced happened in 1961 and 2019 when we reached a high of 85 degrees. On the flip...
Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing 100 kilos of meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina: DOJ says
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
'We're $86,000 in': Pool contractor ghosts NC customers leaves them with unfinished jobs
A Wake County homeowner is left with an unfinished job after paying thousands for backyard pool and he's not alone.
cbs17
Duke and UNC experts keeping a close eye on new COVID subvariants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 levels are low here in North Carolina right now, but experts are keeping a close eye on some new variants that are becoming more common. Virologists, including Duke’s Dr. David Montefiori, are working to learn everything they can about several new COVID subvariants and analyze how vaccines will hold up against them.
wraltechwire.com
NC small business owners can now apply for next One North Carolina grant funding round
RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted for a new round of grantmaking from the One North Carolina Small Business Program, a key source of capital for North Carolina’s emerging technology companies. “The One North Carolina Small Business Program provides critical support to some of our state’s most...
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
$2,500 fine per “transactions involving cigarettes”
No cigarettes with PayPal(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Earlier this month, PayPal (owners of Venmo) came under fire due to a “misinformation” clause. Stating users of the service could be fined $2500 for each instance of misinformation among other instances of speech deemed unsatisfactory to PayPal. Yet there is another find that hits a little harder in North Carolina, the tobacco manufacturing leader of America, $2500 for cigarette purchases using PayPal. 16.5% of North Carolinian's smoke according to, the American Health Rating.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
Homebuyers: Want a great deal on a new home? Here’s what to ask for
DURHAM – For those considering buying a home in the Triangle, now could be a great time, especially for buyers looking to make a deal on a new construction home rather than purchase an existing one that’s listed on the open market. That’s because builders, especially publicly-traded homebuilding...
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
