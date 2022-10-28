Read full article on original website
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Here is the date to expect NJ’s first snow of the 2022-2023 season
Welcome to November. The Winter Solstice is still a full 50 days away, coming up on December 21st. But, believe it or not, New Jersey's "snow season" has already begun. It's true. Looking back through history, measurable snowfall has been recorded in New Jersey across each of eight months of the year, from (late) October through (early) May.
Halloween on a Monday? No problem for Rockville Centre trick-or-treaters
The added amount of candy seekers comes as a surprise as the holiday fell on a Monday this year.
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Meet Santa For Free In Lawrenceville, NJ This Christmas Season
I know what you’re thinking, it’s literally Halloween time and we haven’t gotten to Thanksgiving yet. I know, same, but the planning is starting soon for all things Christmas. One Mercer County, NJ town that’s getting the planning started quickly is Lawrenceville. I saw a post on Facebook that was advertising a fun and easy Christmas activity for the family to go out and enjoy.
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
Get Delicious Italian Food In One Of New Jersey’s Historic Train Stations
New Jersey may be one of the smaller states in the country, but we pack a pretty big punch when it comes to culture. Between our food, beaches, lushes hiking trails, rich history and so much more it's really no surprise that I'm always finding out about new and interesting things to do!
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
Mild Halloween in New Jersey; some rain in the evening
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be “frightfully” mild this week.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Toms River Family Makes Halloween Parade Float A Tradition
TOMS RIVER – To say the Davis family loves Halloween would be an understatement. Their enjoyment of the holiday is only surpassed by their dedication to being noticed during the annual Toms River Halloween Parade. Township resident Tara Davis said thanks to her husband Ed and their children, the...
Police: 2 minors injured in Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield
Neighbors on Mountain Avenue tell News 12 New Jersey they heard a loud thud and then a car screech off.
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
