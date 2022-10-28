Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time
A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
navasotanews.com
Grimes County man found guilty on charges stemming from 2021 road rage incident
A driver accused of road rage in Grimes County last year, which left a family terrified, has been found guilty in court. 52 year old Blake Jon Arrington was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Endangering a Child. In the summer of 2021,...
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
fox44news.com
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
KBTX.com
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
wtaw.com
A College Station Police Officer Gets A Man To Drop His Rifle After Firing It
College Station police responded to multiple reports of multiple gunshots being fired Saturday morning in the Wolf Pen Creek Park area. According to CSPD arrest reports, an officer confronted a man who complied with a order to put down his rifle. No one was struck by gunfire. 31 year old...
Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police
A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, College Station police said.
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
wtaw.com
A Gas Leak Leads To Evacuation And Temporary Closure Of Galilee Baptist Church, Which Is One Of Brazos County’s Early Voting Centers
A gas leak Tuesday afternoon forced a closure of about 90 minutes of Bryan’s Galilee Baptist Church, which is also a Brazos County voting center for early voting. Elections administrator Trudy Hancock notified WTAW News the church reopened at 3 p.m. Early voting continues in Bryan at the elections...
KBTX.com
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
KBTX.com
Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
mocomotive.com
FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS
The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
Comments / 4