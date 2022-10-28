ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KAGS

Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time

A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Death of 15-year-old under investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Poultry truck crashes on US-79 in Robertson County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A poultry truck from Sanderson Farms crashed on US-79 Tuesday morning in Roberston County near Highway 6. The trailer became unhitched and flipped onto the side of the road, according to the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was slowed and temporarily stopped while tow trucks...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS

The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
KBTX.com

College Station police investigating Saturday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

