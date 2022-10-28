A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO