Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
newsdakota.com
Oakes Season Comes to a Close in 11B Quarterfinals
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDaktoa.com) – Hillsboro defeated Oakes by a score of 20-0 in the 11 B Quarterfinals. Scoring was hard for both teams as Hillsboro would score on the opening drive of the game, and then nothing else would come for the rest of the half. Oakes would finally...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
newsdakota.com
Spook Out Cancer Event Raises More Than $13K On-Line
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City is pleased to announce that their 5th annual Spook Out Cancer event raised more than $13-thousand dollars during their virtual on-line auction for breast cancer awareness. The virtual on-line auction started October 17th and runs through Monday,...
newsdakota.com
Loboes One Win From Dakota Bowl
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The defending champs in North Dakota 9-Man high school football is one step closer to back to back titles after LaMoure-Litchville-Marion blasted Surrey 43-8 on Saturday in the quarterfinals in LaMoure. The Loboes jumped up early as they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions...
newsdakota.com
North Upsets Hi-Liners in Quarters
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After the Hi-Liners piled up rushing yards against their opposition all year, it was the running game that ultimately ended their season in opening round of the playoffs. Fargo North runningback Peder Haugo rushed for 137 yards, scored on the opening drive of the game, then...
Comments / 0