Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Lake George hotel improving historic Carriage House
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For certain events, Fort William Henry’s Carriage House has been the place to be for the last couple of years. After hosting the Lake George Music Festival in recent years, the building is being eyed as a spot to host wedding receptions, business events and more. First, it needs some work.
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who’s that, marching up Main Street? It’s the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
cnyhomepage.com
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter is set to be cold – and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
cnyhomepage.com
Sessions set on how to adopt or foster in WashCo
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once Halloween is done, the first day of November will arrive on Tuesday. That day will also mark the start of National Adoption Month – and one North Country county wants to make the most of it. On Monday, the Washington County Department...
cnyhomepage.com
NYT bestselling author coming to SUNY Adirondack
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack’s Writers Project series is underway, welcoming a series of authors to come to the college and talk about their craft this year. The next visitor in question is a New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award nominee with a career centered in writing about chronic illness, and how it is understood – and misunderstood.
cnyhomepage.com
NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the...
cnyhomepage.com
Arrest made in U-Albany antisemitic sticker case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Just days after finding antisemitic postings on the U-Albany campus, University Police make an arrest. Police say on Tuesday evening disturbing stickers were posted throughout the U-Albany campus. “Known as the oldest hatred because it has existed literally for millennia,” says American Jewish Committee...
Comments / 0