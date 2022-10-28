Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Public Hearing, Plumas County Zoning Administrator
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – The Plumas County Planning Department received an application from Lance Wehrman for a tentative parcel map to divide a 3.36-acre parcel into two (2) parcels of 1.90 acres and 1.46 acres for commercial use. The property is zoned C-2 (Periphery Commercial) and is located at 73815 S. Delleker Road, Portola, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 125-420-060-000; T22N/R13E/Section 3, MDM.
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts holds opening reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For November, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Sally Posner and her residency at the Black Mountain Lookout. Sally has been a Plumas County resident since 1964. She taught art, and architectural drawing at Lassen College and art classes for Feather River College and worked at the USFS as the landscape architect assistant. She also had her own business, designing houses and drawing plans. Although she had these day jobs, she has always been a producing artist.
Plumas County News
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: The number of people answering 911 calls is dwindling; what happens next?
Editor’s note: Becky Grant, the Communications Dispatch Supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, made these remarks during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Nov. 1. The staffing level in dispatch is reaching an unsustainable level and Plumas News is sharing her remarks because she explains the situation with an in-depth understanding of what is at stake.
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: I trust Edlund to put ALL of our children first
I have a been a pretty outspoken critic of Plumas Unified School District, so it may surprise some to learn I am supporting Leslie Edlund in her reelection campaign for PUSD Trustee. There are a lot of reasons, but the most important is that I trust her to put our children first. ALL of our children. I also trust her to follow state and federal laws regarding education, of which there are many, and to make sure our district is fiscally sound. She knows the job, the good and the bad, unlike her opponent. I have never had a problem contacting her as my East Quincy representative about school issues and receiving a response. Not once.
Plumas County News
Ballot reminders from County Clerk; 25 percent voter turnout thus far
Thus far 25 percent of Plumas County registered voters have returned their ballots for the Nov. 8 election. County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile that there are some issues with the ballots that have been received such as no physical address on the ballot return envelope. “We need that information in order to process the envelope,” DeMartile said. Additionally she said if there is no signature on the ballot or the signature does not match the one that is on the voter’s current registration, her office contacts the voter to remedy the situation so the ballot envelope can be processed. “But if the instructions on the blue ballot return envelope are followed, it will not delay the processing,” she said.
Plumas County News
Bringing coffee to school employees in recognition of their work
Amber Donnelly with Century 21 and Mike Summerfield of Summit Funding donated specialty coffees and treats to the staff at Loyalton schools this past month as a thank you for all of their dedicated work. They plan to do the same this month for Portola and Quincy schools, as well as the local hospital staff.
Plumas County News
Ordinance No. 22-1146
Notice of Public Hearing Plumas County Zoning Administrator The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on: Wednesday,…. A special meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services District will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at…. Central Plumas Recreation and Park District will be public auctioning...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: We support Edlund
We are writing to support Leslie Edlund for Plumas Unified School District School Board Member. She has deep roots in this community and has worked diligently for many years for the children of this county. As a retired teacher, I have worked with Leslie on several committees and have seen her work ethic as she navigates the complexities of the educational needs of our students. She cares deeply about the quality of education for all students and is committed to considering all options when making decisions which affect our students. I urge you to vote for Leslie.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate in correctional facility UPDATED
UPDATE 11:23 a.m. Oct. 31: Following the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office release of information this morning regarding a death at the county correctional facility, Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister said that the press release may have been premature. He said that whenever there is a death involving an individual in custody, there is a protocol in place that needs to be followed, and that process has not yet been completed. The investigation into the inmate’s death continues with assistance from the District Attorneys office. A memorandum of understanding exists that has been signed by the Plumas County Sheriff, the District Attorney and the Quincy and Susanville offices of the California Highway Patrol, which outlines the steps necessary when an individual dies in custody.
Nevada Appeal
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
Plumas County News
Prescribed burn at FRC a success – check out photos and video
The 4-acre prescribed burn at Feather River College on Oct. 28 accomplished its goal — it cleared the flammable material from the forest floor behind the campus. Personnel remained on site overnight to ensure there were no flareups. FRC President Kevin Trutna toured the site the morning of Oct. 29 and observed a few smoldering areas. Jon Miller (the certified burn boss), and Chico State Ecological Reserve personnel were completing mop up. “The burn went very well and removed built up flammable material,” Trutna said.
