Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Forever Cemetery prepares for 23rd annual Día de los Muertos celebration

By Anabel Munoz via
ABC7
 4 days ago

Día de los Muertos is right around the corner and Hollywood Forever Cemetery is preparing for their 23rd annual Day of the Dead celebration.

They will have large altars honoring and remembering those who have passed away and small details like the marigold flower or "cempasúchil" in Spanish.

"It's believed to bring back, to help guide back our loved ones' spirit by the scent," said director of altars, Angie Jimenez.

Festivities begin Saturday morning through midnight. For the first time, the day portion features a children's area.

"They're going to be grinding cacao beans... making some of the elements to put on the altars," Jimenez said.

There will be dancing and musical performances. It will be including a performance that honors Aztec goddess, Mayahuel.

Dancer or "danzante" Osvaldo Carrero said their job as danzantes is to awaken people's hearts to explore their culture.

"A lot of our families who, of course, are immigrants in L.A. have no way of sometimes going back home to celebrate this beautiful holiday," Jimenez said.

Mexican singer, Ed Maverick, will be the evening's headliner. General admission is $35. More information can be found on their
website .

ABC 7 is the event media sponsor.

ABC7

