Pasco County, FL

floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, New Port Richey

Update 5:15 a.m.: As discussed in the earlier news conference by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate a shooting which resulted in the death of a woman in New Port Richey. Preliminary information suggests the homicide occurred around 12:40 a.m. today in the Menifee Ct. area when a man broke into a home. The man pointed a gun at an adult witness in the home before moving on to a bedroom in which the victim was sleeping with two young children. The suspect turned on a light in the room, which caused the victim to sit up. The suspect then shot the victim once. The victim fell on to the floor after being shot, and the suspect shot the victim once more. The suspect then ran from the home, where it was believed that he got into a car. The victim later died at a hospital as a result of the shooting.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn holds fundraising advantage over Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

Can a solid war chest help him make up for what redistricting took away from Democrats?. A Pinellas County congressional seat once seen as an easy Republican flip could stay a fierce battleground until Election Day. In the final stretch of campaigning, Democrat Eric Lynn holds a money edge as outside groups pillory Republican Anna Paulina Luna.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County names new fire chief

Hernando County has named Paul Hasenmeier the new Hernando County Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief. He replaces Scott Hechler who retired in July after serving in the post since June 2014. Hasenmeier holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University, a master’s degree in Public...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

