fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Hillsborough Supervisor Of Elections Says He’s “A Little Disappointed” In Early Voter Turnout
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – After a week of Early Voting, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer wants to remind voters that their time to cast a ballot is running out. “This is a long ballot with three constitutional amendments, and if voters wait until
Voters to decide future of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department is at risk of dissolving.
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Bay News 9
Trauma counselling being offered to Pasco children who witnessed shooting
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco has announced that children who witnessed a horrific shooting early Tuesday are being provided counseling to help process what happened. For some, this revelation brought to the forefront concerns about the delicate process of helping a child recover from a...
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, New Port Richey
Update 5:15 a.m.: As discussed in the earlier news conference by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate a shooting which resulted in the death of a woman in New Port Richey. Preliminary information suggests the homicide occurred around 12:40 a.m. today in the Menifee Ct. area when a man broke into a home. The man pointed a gun at an adult witness in the home before moving on to a bedroom in which the victim was sleeping with two young children. The suspect turned on a light in the room, which caused the victim to sit up. The suspect then shot the victim once. The victim fell on to the floor after being shot, and the suspect shot the victim once more. The suspect then ran from the home, where it was believed that he got into a car. The victim later died at a hospital as a result of the shooting.
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn holds fundraising advantage over Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
Can a solid war chest help him make up for what redistricting took away from Democrats?. A Pinellas County congressional seat once seen as an easy Republican flip could stay a fierce battleground until Election Day. In the final stretch of campaigning, Democrat Eric Lynn holds a money edge as outside groups pillory Republican Anna Paulina Luna.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast Strongly Supports Attorney General Moody’s Push To Declare Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction
In the wake of an incident where Florida law enforcement deputies seized enough fentanyl to kill the state’s entire population, Sheriff Mike Prendergast of Citrus County is strongly supporting Florida Attorney General Moody’s push to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Please see his
wild941.com
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County names new fire chief
Hernando County has named Paul Hasenmeier the new Hernando County Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief. He replaces Scott Hechler who retired in July after serving in the post since June 2014. Hasenmeier holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University, a master’s degree in Public...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
Death Investigation Underway Near First Presbyterian Church In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Death Investigation near the First Presbyterian Church on Bell Avenue in Brooksville. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
