Jodie Perryman had "a great sense of humor and a huge heart," according to her granddaughter, Gracie Perryman A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral. Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie. As seen in a...

9 DAYS AGO