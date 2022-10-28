ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
anash.org

Jewish Children Experience Sukkos With Innovative CKids Club

This Sukkos, the CKids Club team at Merkos 302, devised the “Sukkot Time Machine,” an innovative and engaging Sukkos project that had the kids experience Sukkot using all their five senses. As technology advances more and more and children are bombarded with an endless slew of fast-paced content,...
Yahoo!

Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.

For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
psychologytoday.com

Stop Trying to Make Your Kids Cooperate

Children refusing to cooperate is often more about power than it is about the task at hand. The more parents try to get a child to cooperate, the more power there is in the defiance. Tips include being clear about expectations and laying out “two great choices.”. "My child...
intheknow.com

Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym

These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
People

Grandma Who Died of Cancer Made Ouija Boards for Her Funeral Guests: 'Let's Keep in Touch'

Jodie Perryman had "a great sense of humor and a huge heart," according to her granddaughter, Gracie Perryman A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral. Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie. As seen in a...
verywellfamily.com

Why Do Toddlers Like Repetition?

It's bedtime and your toddler pulls "Llama Llama Mess, Mess, Mess" off of their shelf. You've read that book every night for probably the last month, and you'd rather read pretty much anything else. "Let's ready 'Corduroy' tonight instead," you suggest feebly, but your toddler will have none of that. "No Corduroy," they insist, pushing "Llama Llama" into your hands and climbing onto your lap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy