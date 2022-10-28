Giants' Mike Kafka more concerned with success, not style points

The New York Giants’ offense isn’t exactly setting the NFL on fire this season but they are getting the job done. Sometimes that entails implying unorthodox tactics such as running the same play over and over again, which the Giants did eight times last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think, first off, credit goes to our run-game contingent — Bobby (Johnson), Andy Bischoff, DeAndre (Smith) — for the conviction to add those plays at the end of the game and definitely the players for going out and executing it,” said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. “It’s not easy to do that in the National Football League and they did a nice job of handling it, picking up yards when we needed it.”

Sure, it’s boring, but if it works — unlike when the Giants used to do this in the past — stick with it. Kafka isn’t afraid to simply find a formula that works as long as the job gets done. He’s not concerned about style points as much as he is results.

Kafka has done an outstanding job despite having an unusually high spate of injuries to deal with each week. His offensive line is constantly shifting and his skill players are taking turns heading in and out of the blue tent every week. He believes in teamwork and focus and getting the job done with the players he has in front of him.

“It’s a combination of putting players in the right positions and the execution,” said Kafka. “We’re all in this together, we got to continue to find ways to start fast. I thought we did a better job of that in Jacksonville. First drive, went down and scored. I think we need to continue to find ways and we need to find a similar way this week.”

They will do so without budding star tight end Daniel Bellinger, who will miss significant time with a fractured eye socket.

“We’ll certainly miss him and hope he gets back soon,” said Kafka. “We’ve had a next man up mentality this whole season and the guys that will be stepping into those roles, we’ll expect them jump right in and execute at a high level. Coach Bischoff does a great job of getting those guys ready. The rest of those guys will be ready to go.”

It hasn’t all been a struggle this year, however. Kafka has had the benefit of some star power. Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing at a high level, running back Saquon Barkley is the league’s most prolific yard-gainer and left tackle Andrew Thomas is on a Pro Bowl trajectory.

“I think he’s doing a great job with communication, with the execution,” Kafka said of Thomas. “I think he’s bringing young guys along as well from a leadership standpoint — obviously being a captain in the locker room, he’s a great teammate. I think all of that combined is what helps out not only in the offense but throughout the team as well.”