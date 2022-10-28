ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Mike Kafka more concerned with success, not style points

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdqua_0iqT2zZO00

The New York Giants’ offense isn’t exactly setting the NFL on fire this season but they are getting the job done. Sometimes that entails implying unorthodox tactics such as running the same play over and over again, which the Giants did eight times last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think, first off, credit goes to our run-game contingent — Bobby (Johnson), Andy Bischoff, DeAndre (Smith) — for the conviction to add those plays at the end of the game and definitely the players for going out and executing it,” said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. “It’s not easy to do that in the National Football League and they did a nice job of handling it, picking up yards when we needed it.”

Sure, it’s boring, but if it works — unlike when the Giants used to do this in the past — stick with it. Kafka isn’t afraid to simply find a formula that works as long as the job gets done. He’s not concerned about style points as much as he is results.

Kafka has done an outstanding job despite having an unusually high spate of injuries to deal with each week. His offensive line is constantly shifting and his skill players are taking turns heading in and out of the blue tent every week. He believes in teamwork and focus and getting the job done with the players he has in front of him.

“It’s a combination of putting players in the right positions and the execution,” said Kafka. “We’re all in this together, we got to continue to find ways to start fast. I thought we did a better job of that in Jacksonville. First drive, went down and scored. I think we need to continue to find ways and we need to find a similar way this week.”

They will do so without budding star tight end Daniel Bellinger, who will miss significant time with a fractured eye socket.

“We’ll certainly miss him and hope he gets back soon,” said Kafka. “We’ve had a next man up mentality this whole season and the guys that will be stepping into those roles, we’ll expect them jump right in and execute at a high level. Coach Bischoff does a great job of getting those guys ready. The rest of those guys will be ready to go.”

It hasn’t all been a struggle this year, however. Kafka has had the benefit of some star power. Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing at a high level, running back Saquon Barkley is the league’s most prolific yard-gainer and left tackle Andrew Thomas is on a Pro Bowl trajectory.

“I think he’s doing a great job with communication, with the execution,” Kafka said of Thomas. “I think he’s bringing young guys along as well from a leadership standpoint — obviously being a captain in the locker room, he’s a great teammate. I think all of that combined is what helps out not only in the offense but throughout the team as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, release WR

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. As a rookie, Treadwell saw just three targets and he never really caught on in Minnesota. After only scoring three touchdowns in four seasons the Vikings let his rookie contract expire. He signed with the Falcons in 2020 and appeared in five games with them that year. He spent last season with the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Ravens

The Roquan Smith era is officially over in Chicago. The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles shocked the NFL world on Halloween, dealing the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears dealt pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith calls Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'most improved player in football'

The Houston Texans have a manifold challenge on their hands when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night at NRG Stadium. There is no bigger driving force for the 7-0 Eagles presently than the play of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Channelview High School product has a 105.1 passer rating, good for fifth in the NFL, and a tip of how effective Hurts has been under center in coach Nick Sirianni’s offense.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy