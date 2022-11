TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Turnout for the first week of early voting in Smith and Gregg counties was down compared to the 2018 midterm election. In the first seven days of early voting, 27,415 people voted in person in Smith County. That’s down from the first week total in 2018 of 31,293.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO