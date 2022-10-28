Read full article on original website
Analyst Sees S&P 500 Surging Over 10% Tomorrow If Fed Takes These 2 Actions
The market has started the week on a negative note after a strong October. The near-term direction of the market largely hinges on what the Fed’s monetary policy-setting arm — the Federal Open Market Committee — does on Wednesday. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rally...
Why This Avis Budget Analyst Remains Bearish Despite Positive Third Quarter Earnings
Due to a surprisingly low $10 a unit per month depreciation figure, Avis Budget Group Inc CAR beat its consenus adjusted EBITDA estimates by 32%. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported there was a race between falling share count and falling EBITDA, as risks to the downside include used car values falling sharply affecting EBITDA, FCF and the deterioration of pricing and volumes.
What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal
As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
What's Going On With Nvidia Stock After-Hours?
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which reported financial results showing strong data center growth. AMD Q3 Revenue: $5.57 billion misses estimate of $5.62 billion. AMD Q3 EPS: $0.67 misses estimate of $0.68. “Third quarter results...
Earnings Preview: OneSpaWorld Holdings
OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OneSpaWorld Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. OneSpaWorld Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
Rally in China and Decent Earnings Lift Stocks Early, but Fed Meeting Starting Today Could Be Pivotal
(Tuesday Market Open) November is starting where October left off—with big gains for the stock market. But the Federal Reserve meeting kicking off today and finishing tomorrow afternoon with a rate announcement could determine whether this happy trend continues. Much of the rally is built on thinking that the...
A Preview Of Hawkins's Earnings
Hawkins HWKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hawkins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84. Hawkins bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Enviva Partners
Enviva Partners EVA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enviva Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Enviva Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
Visa Or Mastercard: Which One Will Perform Better? This Analyst Picks His Favorite
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Mastercard Inc MA with a Buy and lowered the price target from $385 to $380. Dolev reiterated Neutral on Visa Inc V with a $220 price target. Both V and MA reported results last week. Comparing their three-year U.S. volume share of PCE shows MA...
Earnings Preview For Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fresh Del Monte Produce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce bulls will hope to...
AMD Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Miss, Data Center Growth, Q4 Guidance And More
Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported third-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: AMD reported third-quarter revenue of $5.565 billion, up 29% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $5.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Earnings Outlook For SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint SPNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SiriusPoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. SiriusPoint bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Dentsply Sirona Stock (XRAY) - Dentsply Sirona Shareholders Who Have Held Their Stock Since At Least April 2022 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply") XRAY breached their fiduciary duties to Dentsply and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the Dentsply Board of Directors (the "Board") made,...
BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook
BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Nasdaq Down 60 Points; Eli Lilly Lowers Earnings Forecast
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 32,683.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 10,927.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 3,862.98. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1%...
How To Attend Palantir Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Palantir Technologies PLTR will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on November 7, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
