ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why This Avis Budget Analyst Remains Bearish Despite Positive Third Quarter Earnings

Due to a surprisingly low $10 a unit per month depreciation figure, Avis Budget Group Inc CAR beat its consenus adjusted EBITDA estimates by 32%. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported there was a race between falling share count and falling EBITDA, as risks to the downside include used car values falling sharply affecting EBITDA, FCF and the deterioration of pricing and volumes.
Benzinga

What To Watch In The S&P Biotech ETF After Johnson & Johnson's $16.6B Abiomed Deal

As the exodus out of mega-cap technology stocks continues, investors and money managers are looking for other sectors to rotate into. While value stocks have been grabbing the headlines as of late, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may have jumpstarted the biotech sector with its purchase of Abiomed Inc. ABMD Monday. More important is the substantial premium the pharma giant paid for the company.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Stock After-Hours?

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which reported financial results showing strong data center growth. AMD Q3 Revenue: $5.57 billion misses estimate of $5.62 billion. AMD Q3 EPS: $0.67 misses estimate of $0.68. “Third quarter results...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OneSpaWorld Holdings

OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OneSpaWorld Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. OneSpaWorld Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hawkins's Earnings

Hawkins HWKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hawkins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84. Hawkins bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners EVA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enviva Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Enviva Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fresh Del Monte Produce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint SPNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SiriusPoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. SiriusPoint bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Dentsply Sirona Stock (XRAY) - Dentsply Sirona Shareholders Who Have Held Their Stock Since At Least April 2022 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply") XRAY breached their fiduciary duties to Dentsply and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the Dentsply Board of Directors (the "Board") made,...
Benzinga

BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook

BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down 60 Points; Eli Lilly Lowers Earnings Forecast

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 32,683.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 10,927.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 3,862.98. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1%...
Benzinga

How To Attend Palantir Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Palantir Technologies PLTR will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on November 7, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy