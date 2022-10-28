Read full article on original website
I-75 closing near Monroe-Wayne counties border this weekend
I-75 will be closing near the border of Wayne and Monroe counties this week so crews can demolish a bridge.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
13abc.com
Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo. Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice. For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB down traffic early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning. This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m. Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time. As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound...
7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant
The company is now facing over a million dollars in penalties.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
huroninsider.com
Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field
MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
wlen.com
Lenawee Health Dept. makes Changes to COVD-19 Drive-Thru Testing Dates/Times
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department announced a change to the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Testing hours, starting today, will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The drive thru will still be at the Lenawee Transportation Garage at 377 Logan Street in...
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties. The deliberations over the auditor’s employment also sparked a motion to remove the council president.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
