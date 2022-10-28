ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo considers having Tam-O-Shanter run Ottawa Park ice rink

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next time you hit the ice at Toledo’s Ottawa Park skating rink it might be run by another group. In an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoors rinks, the city of Toledo is looking to Sylvania. In the next few weeks Toledo city council will consider having Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania oversee the operations.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH

An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB down traffic early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning. This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m. Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time. As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
WTOL 11

1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday to vote on the employment of the City Auditor and moved to suspend him for 30 days before reviewing his job performance and duties. The deliberations over the auditor’s employment also sparked a motion to remove the council president.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

18-year-old shot in north Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo on Saturday. Toledo Police claim around 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, they were dispatched for a walk-in gunshot victim at St. Vincent Medical Center. The victim told officers he was in the area of Tom's Market...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man stabbed in central Toledo Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed early morning on Sunday. The incident happened on the corner of Cherry Street and Central Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in central Toledo. Toledo Police claim on Oct. 30, the victim told them he was stabbed by...
TOLEDO, OH

