Hawaii State

actionnews5.com

Broadband expansion project expected to be completed by Sept. 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi continues its work to expand broadband across the state through its newly created Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility. The state has several projects underway to expand broadband including a project bringing broadband to 10 underserved counties including Coahoma County. Uplink Coahoma is a $4.8...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two...
COSTA MESA, CA

