High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 29, 2022

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m. North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.
Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on Friday with coverage concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. We also have video coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball semifinals...
Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs

Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
