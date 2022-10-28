Read full article on original website
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 29, 2022
Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m. North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.
Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5
Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of opening night of the 2022 WPIAL football playoffs on Friday with coverage concluding with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. We also have video coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball semifinals...
Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs
Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
Quaker Valley girls volleyball parlays talent, hard work into playoff berth
Quaker Valley veteran girls volleyball coach Mike Vavrek knew his team was talented this season. The QV netters finished third in Section 4-2A with an 11-3 record behind only Avonworth (13-1) and Central Valley (12-2). “At the start of the season, I expected this team to work hard and improve...
Westmoreland soccer notebook: Third county team gets crack at Mars girls
Two Westmoreland girls soccer teams have attempted to knock three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars from these playoffs, but Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional have come up short despite Herculean efforts. Both took Mars to overtime and lost 1-0. Another local team, Latrobe (12-2-2), will get its shot at the...
In WPIAL finals rematch, Knoch tops Sewickley Academy for PIAA girls team tennis title
In a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis finals, Knoch defeated Sewickley Academy, 4-1, Saturday afternoon to win the school’s second state championship. The Knights, who also won the PIAA title in 2020, won three-set battles at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Knoch’s Emily Greb...
High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals
Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored to lead top-seeded North Allegheny to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday. Kendall Walton scored both goals for Seneca Valley (13-2-2). North Allegheny (19-1) advances to face No. 3 Peters Township in...
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2022 Week 9
When asked if he’d rather hit a receiver on a perfect 50-yard touchdown pass or if he would rather keep the ball on an RPO and race 50 yards to paydirt, Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff didn’t hesitate. “I’d rather keep the ball on an RPO and jaunt into...
Seneca’s Ryan Miller voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Seneca’s Ryan Miller for being voted SBLive’s Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week for October 16-22
