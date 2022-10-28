ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race

What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Support program for people who are alone

One hospital in East County is bringing back a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. In other news, the San Diego City Council met Monday to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections. Plus, there’s a new contemporary art installation on view at the San Diego Museum of Art.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers

Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Encinitas to start citizens academy

Encinitas expects to begin accepting applications for its first city-sponsored citizens’ academy in January and will host the first classes in the spring. Modeled on a program run by the city of Carlsbad, the Encinitas Academy will consist of six, three-hour sessions. Participants will tour city facilities, meet with department heads and “see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated,” Jessica Contreras, the city’s information technology director, recently told the City Council.
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Audubon California says take down bird feeders to help stop avian flu

California's Audubon Society, called Audubon California, last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for Audubon California. "And that’s just to minimize birds congregating in peoples’ yards and bringing them closer together which can spread the disease.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Mirror

California Experiencing Decline in Luxury Home Sales

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm

What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
CORONADO, CA

