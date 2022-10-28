Read full article on original website
KPBS
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
Ammar Campa-Najjar Gets Major Local Endorsement in Aftermath of Residency Controversy
Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar has picked up a major local endorsement following controversy over his residency in the South Bay City. The San Diego Union-Tribune last week endorsed Campa-Najjar over opponent John McCann to lead San Diego County’s second-largest city. “McCann’s politics don’t fit the future, and...
KPBS
Support program for people who are alone
One hospital in East County is bringing back a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. In other news, the San Diego City Council met Monday to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections. Plus, there’s a new contemporary art installation on view at the San Diego Museum of Art.
KPBS
San Diego’s Measure H would open city facilities to childcare, but includes confusing language
Measure H gives San Diego voters a chance to approve a change to the city’s charter that would allow the city to lease out parks and recreation centers to child care businesses. Currently, the charter only allows city properties to be used as parks, recreation centers and cemeteries. Measure...
KPBS
Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers
Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
KPBS
San Diego City council declares housing a human right, discusses further tenant protections
With rents sky high and a homelessness crisis still growing, housing is front of mind for many across the county. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the San Diego city council came together to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections.<br/>. San Diego City council held a...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas to start citizens academy
Encinitas expects to begin accepting applications for its first city-sponsored citizens’ academy in January and will host the first classes in the spring. Modeled on a program run by the city of Carlsbad, the Encinitas Academy will consist of six, three-hour sessions. Participants will tour city facilities, meet with department heads and “see how decisions are made and how funds are allocated,” Jessica Contreras, the city’s information technology director, recently told the City Council.
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
KPBS
Audubon California says take down bird feeders to help stop avian flu
California's Audubon Society, called Audubon California, last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for Audubon California. "And that’s just to minimize birds congregating in peoples’ yards and bringing them closer together which can spread the disease.”
Santa Monica Mirror
California Experiencing Decline in Luxury Home Sales
44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
KPBS
San Diego Unified would build affordable housing under latest bond measure
A school bond measure on the ballot this year would make San Diego Unified School District a landlord — if it passes. Along with usual expenses like infrastructure and campus security, Measure U would use some of the bond money to build housing for district staff on owned land.
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
coronadonewsca.com
Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm
What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
