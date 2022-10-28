California's Audubon Society, called Audubon California, last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for Audubon California. "And that’s just to minimize birds congregating in peoples’ yards and bringing them closer together which can spread the disease.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO