New funding expands broadband access in MD, provides free laptops for eligible households
MARYLAND – “This is something Maryland has never done before. Talking to my counterparts across the county, its not being done at this level by most states,” Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband Director Kenrick Gordon said. Soon, up to 150,000 Maryland households will not only have internet...
Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
Low digit-tag lottery open for registration in the first state
DELAWARE – Plate-mas is here for those of you in the first state. If you’re unfamiliar it’s when residents in Delaware enter a drawing to get a license plate with a low-digit number. According to officials, it’s a hot ticket item. “Delawareans are very passionate about their low digit tags and as the population of the state grows so does the popularity of the low digit tags and there is limited availability,” says Kathryn Beasley, the Chief of Communications of the Division of Motor Vehicles.
CDC report reveals life expectancy down in MD, local health experts weigh in
MARYLAND – Life expectancy dropped in Maryland to 78.6 years, that’s according to the CDC. That’s based on 2020 data from the Maryland Department of Health. The findings also highlight many racial disparities in access to care. We spoke with TidalHealth Peninsula who says locally hospital visits...
More than $19 million awarded to historic building revitalization in Maryland
MARYLAND – The Hogan Administration has announced the award of over $19 million in revitalization tax credits to 16 projects across the state, leveraging more than $92 million in additional investments. We’re told 24 applicants had sought $39.3 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $210...
Deadlines to request mail-in ballots quickly approaching in Md.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The deadlines for Marylanders to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election are quickly approaching. Tomorrow, November 1st, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot to be ent by the U.S. Mail. This Friday, November 4th, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by sent via email.
Md. Governor tests positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Hogan took to Twitter on Monday, saying, “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
What voters need to know a week out from Mid-terms
DELMARVA – As Midterm Election are now just a week away — Here’s all voters need to know in both Maryland and Delaware ahead of election day. -The registration deadline to was October 18 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.
