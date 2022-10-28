ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
Low digit-tag lottery open for registration in the first state

DELAWARE – Plate-mas is here for those of you in the first state. If you’re unfamiliar it’s when residents in Delaware enter a drawing to get a license plate with a low-digit number. According to officials, it’s a hot ticket item. “Delawareans are very passionate about their low digit tags and as the population of the state grows so does the popularity of the low digit tags and there is limited availability,” says Kathryn Beasley, the Chief of Communications of the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Deadlines to request mail-in ballots quickly approaching in Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The deadlines for Marylanders to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election are quickly approaching. Tomorrow, November 1st, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot to be ent by the U.S. Mail. This Friday, November 4th, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by sent via email.
Md. Governor tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Hogan took to Twitter on Monday, saying, “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home. Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
What voters need to know a week out from Mid-terms

DELMARVA – As Midterm Election are now just a week away — Here’s all voters need to know in both Maryland and Delaware ahead of election day. -The registration deadline to was October 18 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.
