Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
US-41 reopens after vehicle kills pedestrian in Sarasota
Southbound lanes of the Tamiami Trail (US-41) are closed in Sarasota after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
Suncoast Halloween Costumes Old and New
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Share your old and new Halloween costumes with us. You can upload them via our Share It! tab. Or you can share them by clicking the gallery below.
Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
Manatee County bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV
A Manatee County bicyclist died two days after he was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Ringling Bridge shared bus-bike lanes activate Tuesday
The Florida Department of Transportation Southwest Florida division has announced it will open the temporary shared bus bike shoulders across the John Ringling Bridge on Tuesday. The shoulder will be open to the Bay Runner trolley when traffic in the general travel lanes is slower than 15 miles per hour.
Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County
FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
Wind sculptures approved for City Pier Park
ANNA MARIA – The Anna Maria Island Garden Club and the city are partnering on an $18,000 wind sculpture project for City Pier Park. The garden club will contribute $6,000 to the project and the city will contribute $12,000. Garden Club member Pat Short – Commissioner Mark Short’s wife...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
Bradenton man riding bicycle dies following traffic crash
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 27-year-old man passed away two days after a traffic crash occurred in Bradenton, troopers said. The crash occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was heading north in the center lane of U.S. Highway 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West.
