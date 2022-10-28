ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BRADENTON, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast Halloween Costumes Old and New

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Share your old and new Halloween costumes with us. You can upload them via our Share It! tab. Or you can share them by clicking the gallery below.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Ringling Bridge shared bus-bike lanes activate Tuesday

The Florida Department of Transportation Southwest Florida division has announced it will open the temporary shared bus bike shoulders across the John Ringling Bridge on Tuesday. The shoulder will be open to the Bay Runner trolley when traffic in the general travel lanes is slower than 15 miles per hour.
Mysuncoast.com

Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
NORTH PORT, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County

FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Wind sculptures approved for City Pier Park

ANNA MARIA – The Anna Maria Island Garden Club and the city are partnering on an $18,000 wind sculpture project for City Pier Park. The garden club will contribute $6,000 to the project and the city will contribute $12,000. Garden Club member Pat Short – Commissioner Mark Short’s wife...
ANNA MARIA, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton man riding bicycle dies following traffic crash

BRADENTON, Fla. - A 27-year-old man passed away two days after a traffic crash occurred in Bradenton, troopers said. The crash occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was heading north in the center lane of U.S. Highway 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy