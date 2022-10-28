While Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is very much the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he is the titular vampire giving the interview to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), the story of his "daughter" Claudia (Bailey Bass) looms large as well. Last week, Episode 4 of the AMC series introduced viewers to the character through entries in her own diary and this week's episode, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart", continued to trace Claudia's journey. Unfortunately, that continued journey is one full of additional trauma as well as realization. Speaking with ComicBook.com about this week's episode, Bass opened up about how the things that happen in Episode 5 are pivotal to Claudia's story as well as everything that comes next as the series heads towards the conclusion of its first season.

