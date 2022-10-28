Jay White Ready for ‘Explosive Night’ in New York City

The leader of Bullet Club will meet longtime rival Kazuchika Okada in a tag team match.

Standing alone as the top villain in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, “Switchblade” Jay White has performed masterful work in bringing new life to the famed Bullet Club faction.

Bullet Club first came into the world nine years ago. Over time, it has featured such luminaries as Finn Bálor, AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, the Good Brothers, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. But the group has been rejuvenated in recent years, with White bringing new fame to Bullet Club across multiple promotions.

“I wanted to extend and expand Bullet Club bigger than we have before,” White says. “It took time, but I’ve brought Bullet Club to AEW and Impact. That helped solidify us and gave us a new platform. Now I have the platform as IWGP champion to take Bullet Club to a new level.

“I feel like I’m living up to everything that I set out to do. Look at the state of Bullet Club. Look at The Good Brothers going back to WWE.”

No longer in the shadows of former leaders like Bálor, Styles or Omega, Bullet Club finally belongs to White. And he knows exactly who he would like to invite into BC as its next member: embattled Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

“Westbrook, that’s my guy,” says White, whose passion away from pro wrestling is basketball. “He is always welcome in Bullet Club.”

Westbrook’s Lakers opened the NBA season by dropping their first four games. Despite a roster that features LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook, they are one of only three teams yet to record a win. Westbrook sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with a hamstring injury, and overall, he has struggled over the past year to fit in with the club.

“People put him under a microscope and hate on him,” White says. “I’ll never give up on him. He still has a lot left to offer. He belongs in Bullet Club.”

White headlines Friday night’s Rumble on 44th Street show at the Palladium in Times Square. It marks New Japan’s return to New York, and the main event is White teaming with Bullet Club member Juice Robinson against Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston .

“It’s going to be an explosive night, and you cannot have a better setting than New York City,” says White, who defended the IWGP heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in 2019. “This is the perfect place, the perfect time, and I can’t wait to step in the ring for the first time with Eddie Kingston—and beat Okada again.”

White has defeated Okada in four of their five singles meetings, but the lone loss occurred when he dropped the IWGP title to Okada at MSG . They are set to meet again for a world title match on Jan. 4 at Wrestle Kingdom . If White wins, that would interrupt a story line that seems destined to have Okada regain the belt—but White relishes playing the role of spoiler.

“This isn’t a story to me,” White says. “This is my life. I’m not the guy people wanted when Kenny left. But whether they liked me or not, they couldn’t deny how good I was or how ready I was to step up to that position. Now they know they were wrong. This is my title and my time. Me and Okada is even bigger than Kenny-Okada.”

White is ready to wave the New Japan banner in NYC, showing off a distinct and colorful style in the ring that few across the industry can match.

“New York City is my city, so Eddie Kingston and Okada get a chance to come to my city,” White says. “Juice is a perfect partner, he fits in so well with Bullet Club. We go back way back, we’re best buddies, and we’re really going to enjoy beating up Okada and Eddie Kingston. Eddie’s been ducking me, but he won’t be able to this time.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .