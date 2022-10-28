Read full article on original website
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Musk calls Twitter verification system “bullsh—,” announces $8 monthly charge
Elon Musk today seemed to confirm a plan to charge Twitter users for account verification, but for $8 instead of the $20 monthly charge he was previously floating. "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk tweeted today.
“Mischief and delay”: How Musk and Twitter finally sealed the deal
Even as his $44 billion buyout came down to the wire, Elon Musk kept Twitter guessing. Normally, lawyers and advisers on each side of a corporate transaction work closely together to ensure a smooth closing. But as the clock ticked down towards a court-imposed October 28 deadline for the takeover to close, Musk’s camp mostly worked in isolation, leaving Twitter on the sidelines with their fingers crossed.
Reports: Musk plans big Twitter layoffs and $20 monthly charge for verification
The Elon Musk-led Twitter is reportedly planning big layoffs and a $20 monthly charge for any user who wants to be verified or keep their current account verification. According to The Verge, Musk ordered employees to raise the price of the Twitter Blue subscription from $4.99 a month to $19.99 and require anyone with a verified account to subscribe in order to keep their blue verification checkmark. Citing "people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence," The Verge article said the plan is that "verified users would have 90 days to subscribe [to Twitter Blue] or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired."
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Why the App Store’s tone-deaf gambling ads make me worry about Apple
Apple released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to the public last week, with a long list of new features, fixes, and high-priority zero-day security updates. The updates also included the latest version of SKAdNetwork, Apple's ad services framework for the App Store, and putting advertisements outside of the "Search" tab, where they had been relegated previously. Other changes included new App Store rules that give Apple a cut of NFT sales and of purchases made to boost posts within social media apps.
Twitter restricts staff from policing content violations ahead of US midterms
A few months ago, Twitter promised to take its role in preserving election integrity seriously, saying that “[p]eople deserve to trust the election conversations and content they encounter on Twitter.” Now, in the middle of Brazil’s presidential election and just ahead of the US midterms, the majority of Twitter staff who would be responsible for moderating content to help maintain election integrity reportedly don’t have access to the tools they need to do that.
RIP Google Hangouts, Google’s last, best chance to compete with iMessage
Google Hangouts is scheduled for death today. The phone app has been individually booting people off the service since July, but the last vestiges of Hangouts, the web app, will be shut down today. For a brief period, Hangouts was Google's best, most ambitious, most popular messaging effort, but 5...
