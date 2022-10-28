ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee After Celebrities Denounce Plan

Elon Musk has defended his reported plan to introduce a $19.99 monthly charge for verified Twitter users to retain their blue badges following a wave of criticism from celebrities on the platform. The Tesla CEO's deal to acquire the company, which closed last week following a tumultuous few months of...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Body Language Claims Go Viral on TikTok

Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry in multiple viral TikTok videos viewed millions of times. Chinese social media giant TikTok, however, reports traffic volumes for content about Meghan and Harry that tower above not only the biggest names on Twitter, but also the print newspaper readership that has so incensed the couple and led to legal action.
