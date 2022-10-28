Read full article on original website
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Check Marks for $8 Plan Sparks Backlash
Musk announced a new pay plan for Twitter accounts, and many users of the social media platform are expressing their displeasure.
Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash
#TrumpIsDead trended on Twitter amid backlash over Elon Musk's "free speech" moderation policy and plan to offer "blue check" verification for a fee.
Elon Musk Reveals What $8 a Month Will Get a 'Blue Check' Twitter User
"Power to the people!" Musk tweeted Tuesday afternoon announcing the proposed change.
Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee After Celebrities Denounce Plan
Elon Musk has defended his reported plan to introduce a $19.99 monthly charge for verified Twitter users to retain their blue badges following a wave of criticism from celebrities on the platform. The Tesla CEO's deal to acquire the company, which closed last week following a tumultuous few months of...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack
Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
Is Tiktok Down? App Users Report Outage, Problems
The app appeared to be functioning normally on Tuesday afternoon after going down for about an hour in the late morning.
Video of Joe Biden Making '54 States' Gaffe Goes Viral
Joe Biden's blunder has been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Twitter and the president has faced mockery from conservatives for his latest gaffe.
Donald Trump Jr. Shares Hammer Halloween Photo Mocking Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. has made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi while praising jokes about it on his social media page. The son of former President Donald Trump mocked Paul Pelosi on both Twitter and Instagram. Police have said the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was...
Kanye Fans Create GoFundMe Pages to Return Rapper to Billionaire Status
Other GoFundMe users launched fundraisers asking people to help make them a billionaire instead of Kanye West.
Internet Backs Man for Skipping Annual Trip With Friends of 19 Years
"Any backlash you get, just know that it's all about them," one commenter said about the tense situation.
Groom Uninviting Father Who Refuses to Pay Dragged Online: 'Entitled'
"Unless there's more to the story and your parents' actions that you're not telling, you're being unreasonable and jumping the gun," wrote one Reddit user.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Paul Pelosi Post Receives Huge Backlash
The son of the former president shared a Pelosi Halloween costume idea on social media that many are calling distasteful.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Body Language Claims Go Viral on TikTok
Meghan Markle has been accused of controlling Prince Harry in multiple viral TikTok videos viewed millions of times. Chinese social media giant TikTok, however, reports traffic volumes for content about Meghan and Harry that tower above not only the biggest names on Twitter, but also the print newspaper readership that has so incensed the couple and led to legal action.
Man Bashed for 'Ruining' Date Night with Girlfriend: 'Poor Woman'
"Killing the vibe ruins the whole night and it sounds like you probably do this a lot," one user commented on the post.
Kari Lake Makes Light of Pelosi Attack, Draws Laughter at Campaign Event
Lake is not the only prominent Republican to apparently make light of the skull-fracturing attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Jenna Jameson Addresses Relationship Status Questions After Cryptic Posts
Jameson, who has been engaged to Israeli businessman Lior Bitton since 2015, sparked questions after sharing a pair of cryptic Instagram posts.
David DePape Represents New Trend in Domestic Terrorism
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker is an example of a trend known as "ungrouping" where people are influenced by fringe ideas without joining an organized group.
