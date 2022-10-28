Read full article on original website
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk's Twitter Blue Check Marks for $8 Plan Sparks Backlash
Musk announced a new pay plan for Twitter accounts, and many users of the social media platform are expressing their displeasure.
Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash
#TrumpIsDead trended on Twitter amid backlash over Elon Musk's "free speech" moderation policy and plan to offer "blue check" verification for a fee.
Elon Musk Reveals What $8 a Month Will Get a 'Blue Check' Twitter User
"Power to the people!" Musk tweeted Tuesday afternoon announcing the proposed change.
Kanye Fans Create GoFundMe Pages to Return Rapper to Billionaire Status
Other GoFundMe users launched fundraisers asking people to help make them a billionaire instead of Kanye West.
Elon Musk Defends Twitter Verification Fee After Celebrities Denounce Plan
Elon Musk has defended his reported plan to introduce a $19.99 monthly charge for verified Twitter users to retain their blue badges following a wave of criticism from celebrities on the platform. The Tesla CEO's deal to acquire the company, which closed last week following a tumultuous few months of...
Takeoff Told 'Drink Champs' He Deserves Flowers Now, Not After He's Gone
The Migos star recently said he wanted to be given respect for his rapping skills while he was living and not "later on when I ain't here."
Donald Trump Jr.'s Paul Pelosi Post Receives Huge Backlash
The son of the former president shared a Pelosi Halloween costume idea on social media that many are calling distasteful.
Donald Trump Jr. Shares Hammer Halloween Photo Mocking Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. has made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi while praising jokes about it on his social media page. The son of former President Donald Trump mocked Paul Pelosi on both Twitter and Instagram. Police have said the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was...
Where Is Giancarlo Granda Now? Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Pool Boy
Giancarlo Granda shares his side of the story in the Hulu's documentary, "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty."
Is Tiktok Down? App Users Report Outage, Problems
The app appeared to be functioning normally on Tuesday afternoon after going down for about an hour in the late morning.
Takeoff's Death Prompts Revisiting of Migos Breakup Timeline
Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston early Tuesday morning at a bowling alley, sources report.
Jenna Jameson Addresses Relationship Status Questions After Cryptic Posts
Jameson, who has been engaged to Israeli businessman Lior Bitton since 2015, sparked questions after sharing a pair of cryptic Instagram posts.
Internet Backs Man for Skipping Annual Trip With Friends of 19 Years
"Any backlash you get, just know that it's all about them," one commenter said about the tense situation.
Holly Madison Accuses Hef of 'Profiting Off' Women 'Acting Stupid'
Madison and Hefner had a 54-year age gap and dated for seven years from 2001 to 2008.
