ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Poster Gives Its Heroes an Outfit Swap
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure takes a unique approach in introducing a new protagonist and cast of characters in each of its new anime seasons, but sometimes, all the heroes will unite thanks to animators testing out their skills. Now, with the Halloween season behind us, one animator's spooky new take on the Joestars has made its way online, giving each protagonist a new outfit that many fans will find quite familiar from both the anime franchise and beyond.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Fans Perfect Star Platinum
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced more stans than anime fans can count at this point, with the ethereal beings first introduced in the third story arc of the series, Stardust Crusaders. Arguably, the most recognizable Stand among the many that have sprung from the mind of Hirohiko Araki is Jotaro Kujo's, aka Star Platinum. While first introduced as a Stand that could deliver machine gun-like blows to an opponent, Jotaro would eventually help Star Platinum become quite the powerhouse and one fan has perfectly brought it to life.
ComicBook
One Piece Creator Shares Adorable Hunter x Hunter Crossover Art
Hunter x Hunter's series creator has had a lot to celebrate recently as the action series has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series creator behind One Piece has shared some special new tribute art to help celebrate! With Hunter x Hunter finally coming back for new chapters after nearly four long years of being on a hiatus, fans of series creator Yoshiro Togashi's works have been celebrating the creator's comeback. Not only that, but the creator has gotten a lot more love from other major manga artists too with the opening of a new art exhibition.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
ComicBook
Bleach Animator Celebrates Rangiku's Return in New Sketch
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally kicked off the titular war between the Soul Reapers and the surprisingly powerful Quincies with its latest episode, and one of the animators behind the series is celebrating Rengiku Matsumoto's big anime comeback with a cool new sketch! Fans had been asking to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series animated for over a decade because it features some of the biggest and coolest moments from the fan favorite characters in the series overall. Now that the new series has started, even more fans are beginning to see why the wait was so tough.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Brings the Armored Titan to Life in New Fan-Anime
Attack on Titan is preparing to return with its final episodes arriving from Studio MAPPA in 2023, with the animation house also currently working on the first outing of the Chainsaw Man along with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. With Eren Jaeger inheriting the power of the Founding Titan in the previous installments, Reiner the Armored Titan has had to strike an unexpected partnership with his former enemies in Mikasa, Armin, and the other members of the Scout Regiment. Now, one fan has delightfully revisited the battle between Eren and Reiner in a new fan animation.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Shares Episode 4 Preview: Watch
This week, Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode, and all eyes are on the series thanks to its fourth update. Studio MAPPA brought Denji out for another battle in episode four, and Aki made sure to lend a hand as the fight continued. The team's animation and pacing have already turned the anime into a bonafide hit. And now, episode four is showing off its highlights with a special preview.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Just Animated One of Mt. Lady's Wildest Scenes Yet
My Hero Academia Season 6 is now adapting one of the biggest arcs from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means the newest episode has finally brought one of its most memorable Mt. Lady moments to life! After building up the strength of the heroes and villains in the fifth season, Season 6 of the anime is now taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga. While it is plenty full of heartbreaking and violent moments, some of the most iconic scenes from the series are actually some of the lighter bits of brevity that stood out from the chaos.
