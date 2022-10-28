ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Serves Slick Style in Zebra Print Blazer, Turtleneck & Stiletto Pumps

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago
Tia Mowry posted up on her Instagram story in an ultra-chic outfit while modeling to the tune of “Melanin Queen” by Ta’Rhonda Jones.

She wore an oversized tailored jacket by Anine Bing, which features a classic double-breasted closure and an abstract zebra-stripe pattern. The brand dubs the piece as comfortable and easy so wearers can couple it with almost everything in their wardrobe. In this instance, Mowry makes a case for blazers, jeans, and a turtleneck — the consummate fall uniform. With her hair pulled to the back, she threw on a pair of larger-than-life hoops and oval-shaped sunglasses.

It was only right that the mom of two slipped on a pair of sleek white stiletto pumps to bring the look to completion. This specific pair offers a distinctive semblance with its crocodile-like texture. The pointy shape helps elongate the silhouette.

You can find the “Sister Sister” actress in all types of footwear, especially when she’s showing off her dance moves and witty transitions on social media. As of late, Mowry has shown off her shoe versatility with varying shoe styles. From crystal-embellished PVC pumps to stiletto sandals to Nike Air Max sneakers, the Disney Channel alum takes on each design with her own unique twist. Over the years, she has found a way to create her own style evolution with the help of a longtime stylist, Judy Kaufman.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years

