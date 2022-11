LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar won the boys’ state soccer title on Saturday, knocking off nationally-ranked St. Xavier 1-0 on penalty kicks (4-2). The Bulldogs, now back-to-back state champs, got a strong performance in goal from Mason Feddock. Feddock played all 95 minutes and stopped four shots-on-goal. His two stops on penalty kicks sealed the win for Dunbar (19-2-3).

