Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region are the lowest they’ve been in at least 30 years. Some tie the low rates with high inflation, but there are other reasons why jobless rates in the north country are hovering around 3 percent. “When we look...
2 sent to hospital following Town of Pamelia crash
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A single vehicle crash put two people in the hospital Monday night. The crash happened around 6:45 PM on Plaza Drive in the Town of Pamelia. That’s behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown. Officials on scene said the vehicle struck a...
Property taxes drop under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, property owners are set to save money under County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s proposed spending plan. The $273 million plan will drop property taxes. The rate will sit at $7.60 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. That means the owner of...
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested. State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers...
