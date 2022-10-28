ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown: Don't 'cancel' Donda Academy basketball players amid Kanye West backlash

By Luca Evans
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmEKK_0iqT1VB500

As uncertainty swirls around the future of Kanye West's Donda Academy , tournaments dropping the blue-chip basketball program from their schedules, event organizers and voices on social media are calling for support to players stuck in a seemingly precarious situation.

The highest-profile advocate: Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, who originally announced he was sticking with West's Donda Sports agency before backtracking and cutting ties with the sports agency Tuesday. Brown has been vocal on Twitter ever since unconfirmed reports suggested Donda Academy is closing for the year, writing he had an issue with showcases dropping the school.

"To any HS basketball coaches & event coordinators, These student athletes can’t be negatively impacted by this," Brown wrote Friday morning. "I will sponsor any event existing or new, willing to host Donda Academy / We all must ensure they complete their senior yr both academically & athletically. Contact me."

Brown has tweeted repeatedly about the resources and opportunity that may be taken away as a result of Donda Academy's potential closure, referencing visits he's made to the school in the past and interaction with its students.

"I spent time at Donda Academy and it is alot better than some public schools in America with a better curriculum," Brown wrote.

Omarion Bodrick, who played last season at Donda Academy, told The Times that players with the basketball team would take online classes from apartments for a couple hours each day.

"You really got to apply yourself to it if you want to get your work done," Bodrick said.

He described the year, overall, as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Donda Academy, opened in 2021, boasts two of the top-three-ranked players in California in the class of 2023 in Robert Dillingham and AJ Johnson, in addition to four-star prospect JJ Taylor.

Brown also tweeted Friday morning, "We do not cancel our kids," a sentiment echoed by Minnesota Preparatory Academy President Donnell Bratton.

The Times confirmed four prestigious tournaments — the Play by Play Classic, the City of Palms Classic, the Spalding Hoophall Classic and the John Wall Holiday Invitational — have dropped Donda Academy from their schedules. On Friday, Bratton said Donda Academy also wouldn't be participating in a planned game against Minnesota Preparatory Academy on Nov. 3 at the Target Center, but made it clear that it wasn't because of West's remarks.

"We did not cancel Donda, we will not cancel Donda, because we don't believe in canceling kids," Bratton said.

After conversations in the past two days with Donda Academy leadership, Bratton said, the reason for the change was "the uncertainty" surrounding the program.

"We don't know if they have a new school," Bratton said. "We have to make decisions based off of what they have. We don't know what players they have."

An impassioned Bratton, in a phone conversation, spoke with the same fervor present in Brown's written words.

“You hear my anger," Bratton said. "I’m upset. Because Rob Dillingham, JJ Taylor and those other kids do not deserve what they’re going through right now.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 21

D.A.
4d ago

this is not an accredited school, the students in this school are already being hurt by attending this school

Reply(1)
9
Roosta
3d ago

People are doing everything except praying for this guy. I know its hard to think of but ...

Reply(1)
4
jdc 212
3d ago

they paint ye as the bad guy but you are no better by punishing these students like this.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
TMZ.com

Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy

Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
Pitchfork

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year

Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
456K+
Followers
73K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy