Photo gallery: Gala presents a 'Starry Starry Night' to help foster kids

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

The nonprofit Voices for Children presented its "Starry Starry Night" gala at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on Oct. 20.

The annual event raises funds to support children living in foster care and the efforts of Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers in San Diego County.

The festivities included a cocktail reception, performances by the San Diego Children’s Choir and Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra, dining, a live auction, dancing and more.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

