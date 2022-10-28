ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker to face attempted murder charge

SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer is expected to be formally charged early next week. Although he’s accused of attacking the spouse of a high-ranking federal official, the initial charges will be filed by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or...
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom comments on ‘heinous attack’ on Paul Pelosi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home. Early in the morning David Depape, 42, allegedly forced his way into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently attacked Paul, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Calls for more police after violent weekend in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the union that represents San Jose police officers is calling for an investigation into why no mutual aid was requested during the city’s violent weekend. The president of the police union said one of the unanswered calls preceded a homicide. “These are all 911 calls coming in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or appointed by...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID

SAN FRANCISCO - Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition. And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities. Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy