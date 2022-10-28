Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker to face attempted murder charge
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer is expected to be formally charged early next week. Although he’s accused of attacking the spouse of a high-ranking federal official, the initial charges will be filed by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office.
KTVU FOX 2
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence following violent attack on her husband
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of The House broke her silence after a man broke- in to her San Francisco home on Friday and attacked her husband with a hammer. "A violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband...
Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
KTVU FOX 2
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or...
‘I don’t know how it could happen’: Neighbors scared and sad after Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the news that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was attacked by an assailant with a hammer in an incident authorities are calling “targeted” reverberates, one question neighbors are asking is, how was someone able to break in to the couple’s home and attack the speaker’s husband? “I didn’t hear anything […]
Newsom comments on ‘heinous attack’ on Paul Pelosi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Headlines across the nation Friday morning read differently but said the same thing. The speaker of the house’s husband was attacked with a hammer in their home. Early in the morning David Depape, 42, allegedly forced his way into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently attacked Paul, […]
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
Calls for more police after violent weekend in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the union that represents San Jose police officers is calling for an investigation into why no mutual aid was requested during the city’s violent weekend. The president of the police union said one of the unanswered calls preceded a homicide. “These are all 911 calls coming in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or appointed by...
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk tweets then deletes anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted and then deleted an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Musk tweeted a link to an article full of unfounded claims about Paul Pelosi. Musk tweeted out the...
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Man found hiding in Benicia woman's bedroom with duct tape, knife, police say
BENICIA, Calif. — A man was found hiding inside a Benicia woman's closet with a knife early Sunday morning, police said. The Benicia Police Department said they received a call from a woman along the 1300 block of West K Street reporting noises coming from her bedroom. Police said...
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
Motorcyclist dead, struck by big rig on I-880; police looking for truck
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a big rig truck on I-880 on Monday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP is still searching for the truck involved in the crash. CHP officers responded to southbound I-880 just north of A Street in Fremont at 11:55 a.m. for the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID
SAN FRANCISCO - Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition. And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities. Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when...
