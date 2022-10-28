Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
Portsmouth Times
CPS levy finds bipartisan support
A levy will be on the ballot this November to replace an existing levy with a new one, in order to improve programming for local Children Services. “A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Scioto County Children Services for the purpose of the support of the children services and for the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Scioto County, Ohio at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November.
Portsmouth Times
Upcycling workshop to be held November 17
The FREE Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering an Upcycling Workshop the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County located at 941 Market Street in Piketon. This workshop...
Portsmouth Times
Commissioner seat open: Davis V. Lawson
This upcoming election, a commissioner race will be on the ballot for Scioto County residents with current Commissioner Bryan Davis and challenger Josh Lawson seeking the seat. Davis was elected in 2014 and is seeking a third term in office. “I’m seeking reelection, because the mission isn’t finished. I firmly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. Brandon Arnett, 35. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Karlee...
consistentlycurious.com
25 Fun Things To Do In Chillicothe Ohio
Discover our guide to the best things to do in Chillicothe, Ohio. The beautiful small town of Chillicothe is a charming enclave in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains rooted with a fascinating history. As Ohio’s first capital city, Chillicothe is full of historical sites but most impressive is their ancient earthworks dating over 2,000 years old.
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette has a new home
The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Public Library recommendations- Oct. 31
The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. None of this Rocks by Joe Trohman – This memoir from...
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
wchstv.com
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Guardian’s editor charged with wiretapping after writing story on Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff has charged a journalist with “wiretapping” after a news publication posted audio from a courtroom. The Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Derek Myers, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning with one of his legal advisers by his side. The charge stems from a news article Myers published last week that included the public testimony of 8-time convicted murderer, Jake Wagner. Wagner turned state’s evidence against his brother, George Wagner who is currently on trial, and spent four days last week testifying after the brothers, along with their mother Angela and father Billy were indicted for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family; a child custody dispute was the motive, prosecutors allege. George Wagner’s trial entered its sixth week on Monday with an anticipated two weeks to go.
Nancy Jane Wickerham
Nancy Jane Wickerham- Part 3 This week I would like to switch gears a little bit and talk to you about Cargill Wic
wymt.com
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
Fox 19
Shoeprint expert testifies as Pike County massacre trial begins eighth week
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre resumed Monday. Nationally known shoeprint expert William Bodziak and agents from the Ohio Bureau of Investigation are testifying Monday. Bodziak was first on the stand earlier, testifying for nearly two hours. He specializes in footwear...
WLWT 5
Angela Wagner arrives at Pike County courthouse ahead of testimony Tuesday
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, the mother of George Wagner IV, has arrived in Pike County and is expected to take the stand during testimony on Tuesday. Wagner pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, burglary, evidence tampering and other charges in September of 2021 in connection to the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Comments / 0