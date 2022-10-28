A levy will be on the ballot this November to replace an existing levy with a new one, in order to improve programming for local Children Services. “A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Scioto County Children Services for the purpose of the support of the children services and for the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Scioto County, Ohio at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO