Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Times

CPS levy finds bipartisan support

A levy will be on the ballot this November to replace an existing levy with a new one, in order to improve programming for local Children Services. “A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Scioto County Children Services for the purpose of the support of the children services and for the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Scioto County, Ohio at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Upcycling workshop to be held November 17

The FREE Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering an Upcycling Workshop the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County located at 941 Market Street in Piketon. This workshop...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Times

Commissioner seat open: Davis V. Lawson

This upcoming election, a commissioner race will be on the ballot for Scioto County residents with current Commissioner Bryan Davis and challenger Josh Lawson seeking the seat. Davis was elected in 2014 and is seeking a third term in office. “I’m seeking reelection, because the mission isn’t finished. I firmly...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
consistentlycurious.com

25 Fun Things To Do In Chillicothe Ohio

Discover our guide to the best things to do in Chillicothe, Ohio. The beautiful small town of Chillicothe is a charming enclave in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains rooted with a fascinating history. As Ohio’s first capital city, Chillicothe is full of historical sites but most impressive is their ancient earthworks dating over 2,000 years old.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
Times Gazette

The Times-Gazette has a new home

The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.
HILLSBORO, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Public Library recommendations- Oct. 31

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. None of this Rocks by Joe Trohman – This memoir from...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Guardian’s editor charged with wiretapping after writing story on Wagner trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff has charged a journalist with “wiretapping” after a news publication posted audio from a courtroom. The Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Derek Myers, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning with one of his legal advisers by his side. The charge stems from a news article Myers published last week that included the public testimony of 8-time convicted murderer, Jake Wagner. Wagner turned state’s evidence against his brother, George Wagner who is currently on trial, and spent four days last week testifying after the brothers, along with their mother Angela and father Billy were indicted for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family; a child custody dispute was the motive, prosecutors allege. George Wagner’s trial entered its sixth week on Monday with an anticipated two weeks to go.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Angela Wagner arrives at Pike County courthouse ahead of testimony Tuesday

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, the mother of George Wagner IV, has arrived in Pike County and is expected to take the stand during testimony on Tuesday. Wagner pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, burglary, evidence tampering and other charges in September of 2021 in connection to the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

Community Policy