Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About the Anxiety She Faced During the Surrogacy Process

By Alyssa K. Davis
 4 days ago
Khloe Kardashian at Hudson's Bay's launch of Good American in Toronto, Ontario. George Pimentel/Getty Images.

Having a baby via surrogacy is an amazing, revolutionary alternative option to traditional pregnancy, and in recent years, a few of the Kardashian sisters have become celebrity poster parents for the new-age method of having kids. As incredible as surrogacy is, it does come with its own unique anxieties, which Khloé Kardashian opened up about in a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second, and it’s such a blessing that we have [surrogacy],” the youngest Kardashian sister said, continuing, “Kim had two babies through surrogacy; she had two that she carried on her own and her last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I would have been as comfortable.”

The Good American co-founder explained, “I wouldn’t have been aware; I wouldn’t have known as much [about surrogacy without Kim]. I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful for how open she’s always been.”

Kardashian shared the anxieties she struggled with during her own surrogacy journey, saying, “Not every journey is the same; mine was very different from hers. I think her journey was way more… It was just more comfortable for her.”

She explained, “For me, I’m such a control freak, [and the surrogate is] a stranger. I just have to trust you. And I love my surrogate; she was amazing, but I’m still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you’re doing. What are you eating?'”

Clarkson and Kardashian also bonded over their similarities in motherhood, with the singer asking Kardashian if, like herself, she was excited to have both a girl and a boy now. Kardashian responded with a laugh, saying, “One of both, and I think I’m good.” She continued to joke, “Shop is closed.”

The new mom of two shares daughter, True, 4, and her new son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Kardashian has yet to reveal her son’s name, but she did tell Clarkson that contrary to True’s insistence, her son’s name is not Snowy.

Before you go, check out these additional celebrity parents who welcomed babies via surrogacy.

SheKnows

