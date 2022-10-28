ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 6

Janet Frazier
4d ago

He didn't deserve to be kept alive after what he did to that innocent child

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo factory killings suspect wants trial

(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in the deadly shooting of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory wants to move forward with a trial. Anthony Reese Jr. pulled back on his plan to enter guilty pleas to three counts of murder, opting instead to go ahead with a trial. Reese made the announce while appearing in court Monday.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man charged in fatal N.D. factory shooting will go to trial

FARGO, N.D. — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, dropped a plan to enter guilty pleas to the charges, according to the Clerk of District Court's Office in Cass County.Reese, 36, is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant with a child they had planned to name...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bomb Squad responds to Cass County Jail after arrest

(Fargo, ND) -- A man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Clay County Sunday now faces another felony charge after the Red River Valley Bomb Squad was called to Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio 66-year-old Leonard Budrea Jr. was taken into custody...
CASS COUNTY, ND
fergusnow.com

Bomb Squad Responds To Cass County Jail For Suspicious Device

A man is facing a charge in Cass County after a suspicious device was found in his backpack while he was being booked into the Cass County jail on a separate charge. The Red River Bomb Valley Bomb Squad responded to the jail yesterday after a Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea was being booked.
CASS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Driver hospitalized after high speed chase in Clay County

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A man is in the hospital after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Clay County north of Moorhead Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said, just after 11 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop the 30-year-old Henning, Minn. man on 90th Avenue North where he was seen crossing the centerline and not wearing a seatbelt.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead during out-of-control grass fire in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A fire that spread across two farmsteads in Wilkin County turned fatal. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the fire located at a home near 130th Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large grass fire...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota

In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Total of Four Arrests Made During Tuesday Raid and Searches in F-M

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A total of four arrests were made following a SWAT raid on an apartment building in south Fargo and two searches carried out in Moorhead on Tuesday. People were targeted by multiple agencies for selling M30 Fentanyl pills in the metro. 33-year-old Rickey Walker, 22-year-old...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police identify body found in Red River

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department identifies the body found in the Red River. The man is 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist and has no permanent address. Police responded to a report around 11:15 Sunday morning, just north of Main Avenue. Anyone with information related to this incident or...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police Department opens downtown substation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is hoping to increase presence downtown with the opening of a new substation. It’s located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building. The downtown substation will not be staffed 24/7 but will be...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
CASSELTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy