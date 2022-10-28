ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
ARIZONA STATE
Phillies can’t rally a second time, World Series heads to Philly tied at 1

On Friday night, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit for an improbable 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Facing the same deficit a second time in Game 2, the Phillies chipped away and threatened but inevitably fell short, 5-2, on Saturday as the series will head back to Philadelphia tied at a game apiece. The Phillies are 5-0 at home in the postseason and have won the previous two series after splitting the first two games on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?

PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who had been in charge of the running game in San Francisco for Wilson’s first four seasons in the NFL. “At some point, you can only keep so many, just from a roster approach,” general manager John Lynch said. “Like we knew when we made the Christian move, somebody was going to have to go, and, ultimately, Jeff’s the one that somebody made a move that we felt was worth moving on and we did.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week

After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
