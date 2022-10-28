Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Cavs G Darius Garland nears return from eye injury, staying ready on sidelines
With his eye healing well, Garland is nearing a return to the court, now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Brooklyn Nets worst example of dysfunction and there's no end in sight | Opinion
For all the talk of “doing things the right way,” Brooklyn is intent on maximizing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, even if that means hiring Ime Udoka.
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Game 3 ticket policy, updated schedule after Monday rainout
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Monday because of rain. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s the ticket policy for Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB PR:. Game Three of the Fall Classic has...
Phillies turn to ex-Mets ace in Game 3 of World Series vs. Astros
Noah Syndergaard is back at the World Series. The right-hander will be starting in Game 3 on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The last time Syndergaard was on this big stage, he was wearing a New York Mets...
'I know his game very well': Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns on defending Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves face the Devin Booker-led Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Both players were All-NBA selections last season, seven years after they where the top and 13th overall draft picks by both franchises. ...
Phillies can’t rally a second time, World Series heads to Philly tied at 1
On Friday night, the Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit for an improbable 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Facing the same deficit a second time in Game 2, the Phillies chipped away and threatened but inevitably fell short, 5-2, on Saturday as the series will head back to Philadelphia tied at a game apiece. The Phillies are 5-0 at home in the postseason and have won the previous two series after splitting the first two games on the road.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?
PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Rain, thunderstorms threaten Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park (10/31/22)
Will it be trick or treat from Mother Nature at the World Series?. Rain and thunderstorms threaten to wash out Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday at Citizens Bank Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE 4:25 PM: USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports:...
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel, who had been in charge of the running game in San Francisco for Wilson’s first four seasons in the NFL. “At some point, you can only keep so many, just from a roster approach,” general manager John Lynch said. “Like we knew when we made the Christian move, somebody was going to have to go, and, ultimately, Jeff’s the one that somebody made a move that we felt was worth moving on and we did.”
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week
After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
