BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt County is kicking off its 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community this season. "Maybe you’ve called Botetourt home for your entire life, as your parents and their parents did before you. Your knowledge of this community runs deep, and you know that it will always be a part of you. You’ve weathered good and bad times alongside family, friends, and neighbors you’ve known forever, and you know that you’ll always be there for each other. You’ve memorized every mountain ridge, every historic building, every bend of the James River, and every face in your local church and store. If home is that safe feeling of being accepted and supported in a deeply rooted social network, you know Botetourt is it. Or maybe you are newcomer to Botetourt, whether you moved in a few weeks or a decade ago. Having lived elsewhere, you have a special appreciation for Botetourt’s uniqueness. We all know that it is rare indeed to find a community that is so largely kind, civil, supportive, family-friendly, safe, and generous."

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO