ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Go Slot Car Racing at Mach 1 Raceway

SPOUT SPRING, Va (WSET) — Mach 1 Raceway in Spout Spring let you have fun at the tracks without actually getting in a car! They host events and birthday parties. It's for all ages and it's fun! Emily got to try it out herself and find out how you can even make money doing this!
SPOUT SPRING, VA
WSET

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Two tractor trailer crashes in less than 5 miles cleared near Buena Vista

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two separate tractor trailer crashes on US-60 closed both east and west lanes near Buena Vista Monday morning but were cleared as of 9 a.m. The crashes happened less than 5 miles from each other. The first crash is at the intersection of Coffeytown Road while the other was near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSET

$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

One-lane on Carter Glass Bridge closed due to maintenance: VDOT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announces a one-lane closure on the Carter Glass Bridge. Maintenance work on the Carter Glass Bridge as the right, northbound lane closed, VDOT said. The work began on Monday with an expected completion date of Friday, November 11, according...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Botetourt County kicks off 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt County is kicking off its 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community this season. "Maybe you’ve called Botetourt home for your entire life, as your parents and their parents did before you. Your knowledge of this community runs deep, and you know that it will always be a part of you. You’ve weathered good and bad times alongside family, friends, and neighbors you’ve known forever, and you know that you’ll always be there for each other. You’ve memorized every mountain ridge, every historic building, every bend of the James River, and every face in your local church and store. If home is that safe feeling of being accepted and supported in a deeply rooted social network, you know Botetourt is it. Or maybe you are newcomer to Botetourt, whether you moved in a few weeks or a decade ago. Having lived elsewhere, you have a special appreciation for Botetourt’s uniqueness. We all know that it is rare indeed to find a community that is so largely kind, civil, supportive, family-friendly, safe, and generous."
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
WSET

Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Students Design Robots at Vector Space for Competition

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Robots are about to take aim at each other with a new competition. Imagine Battle Bots but in Lynchburg! Students come to Vector Space to build these machines. The Hill City Robot Combat V is set for Saturday, November 5. Emily got to see how it all came together!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Barn destroyed in overnight Appomattox fire

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire. Crews from AVFD as well as the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad rushed to the scene on Church Street. The first arriving...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy