Illuminights tickets now on sale for Winter Walk of Lights in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Brighten your nights and explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 650,000 lights at Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights. Roanoke County and Center in the Square will operate the signature event over the span of 33 nights from November 19 through December 30.
Go Slot Car Racing at Mach 1 Raceway
SPOUT SPRING, Va (WSET) — Mach 1 Raceway in Spout Spring let you have fun at the tracks without actually getting in a car! They host events and birthday parties. It's for all ages and it's fun! Emily got to try it out herself and find out how you can even make money doing this!
Goodwill looks to 'restoring community' with new project bringing resources to NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners, as well as community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, an adult high school, a wellness center, and banking...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
Two tractor trailer crashes in less than 5 miles cleared near Buena Vista
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two separate tractor trailer crashes on US-60 closed both east and west lanes near Buena Vista Monday morning but were cleared as of 9 a.m. The crashes happened less than 5 miles from each other. The first crash is at the intersection of Coffeytown Road while the other was near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
Wasena Park in Roanoke gets a new upgrade
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Have you visited Wasena Park lately?. If so you have probably noticed a new nursing pod/ changing station. This station was built as part of a Girl Scout Troop Silver Award project working with "Huddle Up Moms" and Roanoke Parks and Recreation. "The Cadettes in...
One-lane on Carter Glass Bridge closed due to maintenance: VDOT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announces a one-lane closure on the Carter Glass Bridge. Maintenance work on the Carter Glass Bridge as the right, northbound lane closed, VDOT said. The work began on Monday with an expected completion date of Friday, November 11, according...
Botetourt County kicks off 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Botetourt County is kicking off its 2022 #BOCOGrateful Campaign to celebrate the community this season. "Maybe you’ve called Botetourt home for your entire life, as your parents and their parents did before you. Your knowledge of this community runs deep, and you know that it will always be a part of you. You’ve weathered good and bad times alongside family, friends, and neighbors you’ve known forever, and you know that you’ll always be there for each other. You’ve memorized every mountain ridge, every historic building, every bend of the James River, and every face in your local church and store. If home is that safe feeling of being accepted and supported in a deeply rooted social network, you know Botetourt is it. Or maybe you are newcomer to Botetourt, whether you moved in a few weeks or a decade ago. Having lived elsewhere, you have a special appreciation for Botetourt’s uniqueness. We all know that it is rare indeed to find a community that is so largely kind, civil, supportive, family-friendly, safe, and generous."
Botetourt Co. Sheriff fulfills promise to put an SRO in every school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — From Day 1 in office, Sheriff Ward in Botetourt County promised to put a school resource officer--or SRO--into each school in the county. Now his promise is being fulfilled. On November 1, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office announced that all the positions for the...
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
Students Design Robots at Vector Space for Competition
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Robots are about to take aim at each other with a new competition. Imagine Battle Bots but in Lynchburg! Students come to Vector Space to build these machines. The Hill City Robot Combat V is set for Saturday, November 5. Emily got to see how it all came together!
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
E.C. Glass Marching Hilltoppers win best percussion at JMU's Parade of Champions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A marching band from Lynchburg was making waves at a competition at James Madison University over the weekend. E.C. Glass's Marching Hilltoppers won Best Percussion at the JMU Parade of Champions competition. The Hilltoppers also finished 2nd in Class 3A, missing 1st place by just...
'Cares for community:' DPD conducts walk for recent shooting on Greenwich Circle
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. The department said that the goal of these walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their...
Barn destroyed in overnight Appomattox fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire. Crews from AVFD as well as the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad rushed to the scene on Church Street. The first arriving...
1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
LCS is preparing families for upcoming school year with 'Kindergarten Kickstart' events
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is preparing families for the new school year next year. Lynchburg City Schools is already preparing families for the 2023-2024 school year with a series of "Kindergarten Kickstart" events being held throughout the city. These community events will give parents and guardians...
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
