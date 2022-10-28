Read full article on original website
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about how they’re preparing for the Gregg County restaurant’s reopening after it was hit Friday by an 18-wheeler cab. The crash was caught on camera by their security system.
‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash going west on Highway 294. A total of 15 people were injured and all are expected to make a full recovery, according to Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith. He said the situation was definitely terrifying, but thankfully, everyone […]
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
KLTV
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
KLTV
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
ketk.com
Tyler Fire Department responding to fire at historic Ramey House, several roads blocked off
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler. Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:. “The...
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
KLTV
Palestine man allegedly caught breaking into store
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a Palestine man allegedly caught in the act stealing from a convenience store early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m., Palestine police responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a burglary alarm. James Weatherford,...
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
Longview student arrested for making terroristic threat to junior high, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the […]
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
