Browns will face Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase: Berea Report

Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday
The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday. In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away. Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Locker Room Was “On Fire” After PSU Win, Ryan Day Hasn't “Ever Seen” Anything Like J.T. Tuimoloau’s Performance
Another Ohio State-Penn State game came down to the fourth quarter Saturday, but for the sixth straight time in the all-time series, the Buckeyes walked off the field with a win. Trailing by five points as the final frame neared its midway mark, Ohio State needed to turn things around...
Is the Bengals’ 19-point loss to the Browns a sign of things to come? Strictly Stripes podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Bengals suffered another loss to the Browns, this time 32-13 on Monday Night Football as Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow, who is 0-4 against Cleveland. Garrett sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4)...
Browns running back Kareem Hunt uncertain of future after strong Monday night performance against Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt turned away from his locker to face the surrounding media after Monday night’s Browns win over the Bengals and put on the Joker mask he wore into the stadium. “I’m a Joker, man,” he said, “that’s the type of guy I...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/30: Injuries Aplenty, Stunning Hunt Rumors, and Klingon Physics Expertise
Well, I’ve got some bad news. And some good news! And more bad news. The bad news is that TE David Njoku, CB Denzel Ward, and RG Wyatt Teller are all out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday. All are starters, all are very important to this team. The...
SB Nation
Myles Garrett’s amazing ‘Stranger Things’ front yard has a dead Baker Mayfield
Myles Garrett is a legendary Halloween troll, and this year that means making fun of an old teammate. Garrett went all out on his Stranger Things-inspired “upside down” yard, and it wasn’t long before people noticed an old friend tied to a tree with Vecna goo. Before...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Myles Garrett made it Fright Night for Joe Burrow with a monster game in blowout of Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett set the tone for Sunday’s 32-13 rout of the Bengals when he set up the elaborate Halloween display in his yard with Joe Burrow locked in the tentacles of the shadow monster, and then he went out and made Stranger Things happen at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jacoby Brissett: ‘Nobody’s giving us a chance, and that’s okay’ after rout of Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett knew it was only a matter of time before the Browns put together that signature win, the kind that can spark a turnaround. It happened during Monday night’s 32-13 blowout of the Bengals — a victory that kept alive the Browns playoff hopes alive at 3-5 overall and 2-1 in the AFC North.
Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
Bengals faced with terrifying reality of 0-3 AFC North divisional record
CLEVELAND, Ohio — How tough is it to be 0-3 in the AFC North?. “Yeah, it’s tough,” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said. The reporters surrounding his locker waited for more, but he had nothing left to say. The Bengals were still coming to terms with being winless in the division after a disappointing 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday night and they didn’t seem to like their new reality.
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Browns fans troll Bengals after big victory (sound off video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — FirstEnergy Stadium emitted happy Browns fans for the first time in more than a month. The “Monday Night Football” victory over the Cincinnati Bengals capped off the Halloween celebration for Cleveland fans, many of whom were wearing costumes. “We’ve been preaching: Give the ball...
