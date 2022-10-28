ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns will face Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase: Berea Report

By dlabbe,mcabot,abastock, Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Browns seemed to do everything right against Bengals: Takeaways from Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are just some nights in the NFL when everything is right. In a game designed for imperfection, it looks like everything was perfect. Of course everything wasn’t perfect for the Browns against the Bengals, it just felt like it at times. The floodgates didn’t open until the Browns scored the game’s first points with 5:04 left in the second quarter, including a giant personnel 2-point conversion with a crushing block from James Hudson III -- we’ll get to him -- but when they opened, they opened wide.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals faced with terrifying reality of 0-3 AFC North divisional record

CLEVELAND, Ohio — How tough is it to be 0-3 in the AFC North?. “Yeah, it’s tough,” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said. The reporters surrounding his locker waited for more, but he had nothing left to say. The Bengals were still coming to terms with being winless in the division after a disappointing 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday night and they didn’t seem to like their new reality.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'

Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy