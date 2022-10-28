STRecruiting: Shane Beamer and his defensive staff are making a hard move on Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love #Gamecocks

USC coach Shane Beamer spent about 12 minutes Sunday night taking questions from the media, nearly all focused on last night’s upset loss to Missouri. Beamer said he has had no conversations with anyone about demoting Marcus Satterfield as play caller, Jaheim Bell wasn’t on the field much because of personnel packages for certain formations, and Marshawn Lloyd should be a go for this week at Vanderbilt despite the quad injury that limited him against Missouri.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO