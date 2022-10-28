Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said.

No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

