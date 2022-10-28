Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Spencer Rotary Readies For 30th Annual Book Sale
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Rotary is continuing to prepare for its annual book sale which is returning for its 30th year this week. Rotarian Nancy Naeve tells KICD News anyone looking for something to read whether general or specific will very likely find what they are looking for.
more1049.com
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Police Investigating Downtown Broken Windows
Windows were recently broken at several businesses in downtown Sac City. According to a post on the Sac City Police Department's Facebook page, the incidents happened this past Thursday night, October 27th. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Sac City Police at 712-662-7772.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
more1049.com
Weekly Health Update: The Nightingales Nurse Honor Guard
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Nurses in many cases are considered to among those noted as local heroes for the work they do in healthcare and a new program at Spencer Hospital is making sure they are properly recognized even at the end of their lives. Donna Krogman is one of...
more1049.com
Spencer Police Chief Talks Halloween Safety
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Monday night will see ghosts, ghouls and a number of other characters hitting the streets looking for Halloween candy which means everyone should be paying extra attention when out and about to keep everyone safe. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton says parents should also talk with...
more1049.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Grain Truck Rollover Thursday Near Lake View
No injuries were reported after a grain truck overturned near Lake View yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street. Their initial investigation determined a 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, operated by 19-year-old Garrett Allen Quirk of Odebolt, was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto 330th. Authorities say Quirk did not slow sufficiently before the turn, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side. The feed corn in the trailer spilled into the north ditch, but the driver was uninjured. The Peterbilt sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage, and Quirk was cited for failure to maintain control. The Lake View Fire Department assisted the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
more1049.com
Breaking: Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
more1049.com
Prosecution Calls Final Witness in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The prosecution has called its final witness in the first degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt in Estherville a week after the trial began with jury selection. Taking the stand Tuesday morning was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olson who told the court more than...
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Teen Arrested For Car Theft, Fleeing From Officer
Hull, Iowa — An Orange City teen was arrested Thursday afternoon, for allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle earlier in the week. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:15 Thursday afternoon, their deputies arrested 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson on charges stemming from an incident that took place Monday afternoon.
more1049.com
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
amazingmadison.com
Gerry Commits to Northwestern College
After a successful high school basketball career at Madison High School, Senior Zoey Gerry has signed with Northwestern College where she will be continuing her basketball career. Northwestern College is located in Orange City, Iowa. For Gerry, there is lots to be excited about as she prepares for the next...
Comments / 0