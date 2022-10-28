Medina County Park District acquires land for Little Killbuck Creek wetlands project

Read full article on original website
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
Enjoy the Beauty of Medina County Park District Trails
The beautiful changing leaves, sunny skies, and perfect temperatures. An autumn afternoon is a wonderful time for a hike. Medina County Park District trails have beautiful parks and really fun trails and some have a little bit of climbing in them. Nate Eppink is the director for Medina County Park...
Parma closes half of State Road hill for emergency asphalt repaving project
PARMA, Ohio -- A detour feared by motorists planning to travel southbound on the State Road hill, located just south of W. Ridgewood Drive, has come to fruition. Beginning today (Nov. 1) and expected to last through the middle of the month, the emergency asphalt repaving project is related to two September water main breaks that compromised the busy thoroughfare.
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Brecksville leans toward building new $5 million service garage
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build a new service department garage instead of renovating the existing one, although the project is most likely years away. The rebuilding project is estimated to cost $5 million. In comparison, a renovation of the existing garage would cost about $3.4 million, a difference of about $1.6 million.
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal for North Olmsted and Fairview Park schools
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A quick look around the Sun Post Herald communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:. NORTH OLMSTED. Due to flat funding and an anticipated deficit...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board signs off on Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook tax agreement
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has unanimously accepted a revised school compensation agreement for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The school board approval effectively clears the way for Cleveland Heights City Council to sign off on the tax increment financing (TIF) package at its...
Step Forward’s HEAP Winter Crisis Program begins Nov.1
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Step Forward says applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program opened Monday. Step Forward is the state’s designated anti-poverty agency, serving low-income individuals and families in need. The non-profit provides several resources for residents of Cuyahoga County, including early childhood education, such as Head Start, personal and professional development programs and the home energy assistance program, also known as HEAP.
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
Bratenahl Corning Drive residents fight for lost Lake Erie beach access
Two dozens homeowners living on Corning Drive in the Village of Bratenahl continue with what appears to be a long legal battle over Lake Erie beach access they believe was unfairly taken from them
How to grow dazzling dahlias, and how to store their tubers for winter in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some flowering plants are so varied, beautiful, and beguiling that they inspire single-minded devotion among gardeners. One example is dahlias, which have a seemingly endless array of colors, shapes, and sizes, long and strong stems that make them perfect for cut flower arrangements, and a bloom season that can last well into October in Northeast Ohio.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
National Weather Service issues warning to motorists amid heavy fog in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to dense fog over the eastern lakeshore of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Erie counties, the National Weather Service issued a statement warning motorists for low visibility along Interstate 90 for the early afternoon on Tuesday. The thick fog was expected to last until 2 p.m.,...
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
War Memorial cannons in Sullivan Ohio
We were on the way from Columbus to outside Cleveland for a family gathering when Sher reached across me with her phone in hand. I rolled down the window, and the below picture is the result. This is at the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 28.
Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Voters to decide new-money levy and renewal in Parma and Brooklyn, law director-related charter amendment in Seven Hills
PARMA, Ohio -- A quick look around the Parma Sun Post communities finds two important -- albeit different -- levies on the Nov. 8 ballot, as well as a law director-related charter amendment in Seven Hills. Here’s a quick look at what voters will be deciding on Election Day:
