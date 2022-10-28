Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 9
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 9
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 8 Monday Night (Bengals at Browns)
Week 8 wraps up with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. While these appear to be two teams trending in opposite directions, the Bengals are just 3.5-point road favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, so this game could be closer than many expect. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates...
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 9 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) expected to play in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Adams missed multiple practices this week as he battled a flu-like virus, but the superstar is reportedly on the mend and is now expected to suit up against the Saints this afternoon.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/31/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Isaiah Jackson not in Pacers' Monday lineup
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting five for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will come in off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets with Myles Turner returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel,...
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out through weekend
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this weekend when the team returns home from a five-game road trip. That means DiVincenzo, who missed the last four contests, will remain out for at least the next three games. His next chance to play will be on November 7 versus the Sacramento Kings. Moses Moody should continue to see more minutes with the Warriors' second unit while DiVincenzo is out.
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection...
Raptors' Otto Porter (personal) questionable for Wednesday
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Porter is expected to make his Raptors debut this week after sitting out the first two weeks for a personal reason. Once active, Porter will likely contribute off the bench and take some playing time away from Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko.
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (knee) out on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Fox suffered a knee injury during Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and did not return. An MRI showed a bone bruise and no structural damage. He will miss Wednesday's clash with the Heat, but there is "hope" that he will be able to return soon. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 11/1/22: A Look at All 4 Games
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) active for Seattle in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) will play in the team's Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Lockett is dealing with a hamstring strain and a rib injury, but will suit up today as the Seahawks try to give the Giants their second loss of the season.
Steelers sending Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Claypool should immediately compete for the Bears' No. 2 receiver job behind Darnell Mooney, meaning fewer targets for the likes of Cole Kmet, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown, N'Keal Harry, and Velus Jones. The acquisition should also be a boost for Justin Fields and the offense as a whole. Claypool's departure from the Steelers leaves rookie George Pickens as the clear starter opposite Diontae Johnson. There will also be more targets available for Pat Freiermuth.
