Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this weekend when the team returns home from a five-game road trip. That means DiVincenzo, who missed the last four contests, will remain out for at least the next three games. His next chance to play will be on November 7 versus the Sacramento Kings. Moses Moody should continue to see more minutes with the Warriors' second unit while DiVincenzo is out.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO