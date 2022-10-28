Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Former Westborough resident remembers the 1953 tornado
WESTBOROUGH – Irma Aronson recently came back to town to revisit her alma mater, Westborough High School, but to her surprise the school looked nothing like she remembered. The building that used to serve as the high school is now the police station and the land that the current high school sits on used to be the home of the Aronson family.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton program celebrates Willard House and Clock Museum’s 50th
GRAFTON – In celebration of the Willard House & Clock Museum’s 50th anniversary, Executive Director Robert C. Cheney will present “Willard House and Clock Museum: 50-Years of Collecting Excellence: An Illustrated Lecture.”. “From the Aaron Willard Jr. clock in the steeple across from the library to the...
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Fall foliage in bloom across the region
REGION – Drone photographer Tami White recently took photos of the fall foliage in the region. The three sites include the Wachusett Aqueduct Bridge along Hudson Street, the Green Street trailhead and the Millham Reservoir in Marlborough. Check out the photos in the gallery below.
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
communityadvocate.com
Karen M. Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury
– Karen Marie (McSorley) Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic leiomyosarcoma. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years; Anthony N. “Tony” Imbalzano, Jr of Shrewsbury, and the lights of her...
communityadvocate.com
Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester
Westborough/Worcester – Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester, died on October 23, 2022. Born in 1931 to Gladys and Frank Ewing, Nancy grew up in Petersham, MA. She attended the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and graduated from Smith College in 1952. Life brought her to the states of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and Georgia, yet she always longed to return to Massachusetts. Nancy considered Westborough her true home.
communityadvocate.com
Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, formerly of Westborough
Auburn – Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Corlyn (Rogers) Romer. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1977 graduate of Westborough High School.
communityadvocate.com
Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough
– Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough, MA died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. She was born October 7th,1968 here in Marlborough, where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Edward W. (Pepe) and JoAnn (Mitchell) DuFault. Sandie...
communityadvocate.com
Jennie M. Glispin, 97, of Grafton
– Jennie M. (Kuczinski) Glispin, 97, passed away October 27, 2022 following a brief illness. Her husband Richard Glispin predeceased her in 2003. She leaves her children Patricia Glispin and David Glispin, her grandchildren Brian, Tim and Stephen and great-granddaughter Haley, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Edmund, Edward, John and Leon Kuczinski and Amelia Morin, Mary Adams and Helen Kell.
communityadvocate.com
Bruce A. Fenton, 75, formerly of Marlborough
– Bruce A. Fenton 75 of Durham, NH and formerly of Marlborough, MA died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Archibald C. and Ruth E. (Saunders) Fenton. Bruce served...
11 people displaced, dog rescued after flames tear through Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — Nearly a dozen people have been displaced and a dog was rescued after flames ripped through a home in Lynn Monday night. The Lynn Fire Department says they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire in a two-story dwelling on Laighton Street.
communityadvocate.com
Linda M. Greska, 61, formerly of Hudson
– Linda Marie Greska, 61, of Holden, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Worcester, MA, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, after a long battle with many health issues. Linda was born and raised in Hudson and leaves her mother, Carol (Tourville)...
country1025.com
The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown
Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
thelocalne.ws
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds
If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
communityadvocate.com
William R. Russell, 58, formerly of Northborough
– William “Bill” R. Russell, 58, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after living with cancer for four years. He was born in Manchester, CT, the son of Sanford H. and Betty (Brown) Russell and grew up Northborough. Bill graduated from Algonquin High School in 1982. He moved to Sterling in 2001.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Comments / 0