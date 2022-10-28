ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

Former Westborough resident remembers the 1953 tornado

WESTBOROUGH – Irma Aronson recently came back to town to revisit her alma mater, Westborough High School, but to her surprise the school looked nothing like she remembered. The building that used to serve as the high school is now the police station and the land that the current high school sits on used to be the home of the Aronson family.
Grafton program celebrates Willard House and Clock Museum’s 50th

GRAFTON – In celebration of the Willard House & Clock Museum’s 50th anniversary, Executive Director Robert C. Cheney will present “Willard House and Clock Museum: 50-Years of Collecting Excellence: An Illustrated Lecture.”. “From the Aaron Willard Jr. clock in the steeple across from the library to the...
PHOTOS: Fall foliage in bloom across the region

REGION – Drone photographer Tami White recently took photos of the fall foliage in the region. The three sites include the Wachusett Aqueduct Bridge along Hudson Street, the Green Street trailhead and the Millham Reservoir in Marlborough. Check out the photos in the gallery below.
Karen M. Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury

– Karen Marie (McSorley) Imbalzano, 57, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic leiomyosarcoma. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years; Anthony N. “Tony” Imbalzano, Jr of Shrewsbury, and the lights of her...
Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester

Westborough/Worcester – Nancy Ewing Nye, 91, of Westborough and Worcester, died on October 23, 2022. Born in 1931 to Gladys and Frank Ewing, Nancy grew up in Petersham, MA. She attended the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and graduated from Smith College in 1952. Life brought her to the states of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and Georgia, yet she always longed to return to Massachusetts. Nancy considered Westborough her true home.
Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, formerly of Westborough

Auburn – Kathryn A. Voorhees, 63, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Corlyn (Rogers) Romer. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1977 graduate of Westborough High School.
Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough

– Sandra L. DuFault, 54, of Marlborough, MA died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. She was born October 7th,1968 here in Marlborough, where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Edward W. (Pepe) and JoAnn (Mitchell) DuFault. Sandie...
Jennie M. Glispin, 97, of Grafton

– Jennie M. (Kuczinski) Glispin, 97, passed away October 27, 2022 following a brief illness. Her husband Richard Glispin predeceased her in 2003. She leaves her children Patricia Glispin and David Glispin, her grandchildren Brian, Tim and Stephen and great-granddaughter Haley, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Edmund, Edward, John and Leon Kuczinski and Amelia Morin, Mary Adams and Helen Kell.
Bruce A. Fenton, 75, formerly of Marlborough

– Bruce A. Fenton 75 of Durham, NH and formerly of Marlborough, MA died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Archibald C. and Ruth E. (Saunders) Fenton. Bruce served...
Linda M. Greska, 61, formerly of Hudson

– Linda Marie Greska, 61, of Holden, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Worcester, MA, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, after a long battle with many health issues. Linda was born and raised in Hudson and leaves her mother, Carol (Tourville)...
The Saddest Halloween Song Ever By Ayla Brown

Halloween Disappointment When I moved to Massachusetts. I’ve always taken Halloween wicked seriously. I COMMIT to the costume! I love buying the candy! I get excited to decorate the house and make a crockpot of chili and invite family over. It’s always been a favorite holiday for me. When I lived in Tennessee our neighborhood was huge and filled with really nice homes (and really great candy). Kids came form all over the county to trick-o-treat in our hood. Even across the street from me my neighbor made a Halloween MAZE in her yard with smoke machines, and witches that popped out of coffins, and big candy bars for the kids.
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds

If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
William R. Russell, 58, formerly of Northborough

– William “Bill” R. Russell, 58, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after living with cancer for four years. He was born in Manchester, CT, the son of Sanford H. and Betty (Brown) Russell and grew up Northborough. Bill graduated from Algonquin High School in 1982. He moved to Sterling in 2001.
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
