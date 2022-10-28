ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Weekly

Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
WESH

Central Florida Democrats make final push before election

Democrats aren't giving up on Florida. That was the message Tuesday as the third highest-ranking Democrat in the House campaigned for Central Florida politicians. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn appeared at a Maxwell Frost rally in the morning and a Val Demings rally in the afternoon. WESH 2 News asked the...
wmfe.org

High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says

For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
westorlandonews.com

Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies

According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
