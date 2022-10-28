Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
Central Florida Decides: 2022 early voting turnout lower than 2018 totals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With one week left before election day, election officials say voter turnout has been far lower than at the same point in the previous midterm elections. So far in 2022, the number of people casting their ballot early is far lower than at this same...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks to go before election day and early voting already underway, one ballot measure in Orange County may go nowhere even if it passes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. An appeals court has ruled that a rent control...
WESH
Fact-checking the new ad attacking Democrat running for state House District 35
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new ad from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee is attacking Rishi Bagga, the Democrat running in the state House District 35 race covering parts of Orange and Osceola counties. And the claims in the ad itself are pretty wild. "Some ideas? Just plain bad....
WESH
Central Florida Democrats make final push before election
Democrats aren't giving up on Florida. That was the message Tuesday as the third highest-ranking Democrat in the House campaigned for Central Florida politicians. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn appeared at a Maxwell Frost rally in the morning and a Val Demings rally in the afternoon. WESH 2 News asked the...
click orlando
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
wmfe.org
High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says
For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
click orlando
Orange County tenants refuse to vacate after hurricane damage prompted evictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of their eviction date, dozens of residents were still inside their units at the Cypress Landing Apartments. Tenants said damage from Hurricane Ian caused the apartment complex to evict them, telling residents to vacate their homes by Nov. 1. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
leesburg-news.com
Mail-in ballots dominate in-person voting as Early Voting continues this week in Lake County
Mail-in ballots dominated in-person voting as Early Voting kicked off last week and continues this week in Lake County. The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that 47,637 votes have been cast thus far in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. That represents 17.25 percent of the county’s 276,188 eligible voters.
wmfe.org
A man, a house and a dream: The story of Matthew Armstrong and the Lazarus Ministry
An appeals court has decided that an Orange County rent control measure should have never been added to the midterm ballots. Despite the loss in the courts, advocates say something needs to be done to address the region’s affordable housing crisis. Matthew Armstrong is giving a tour of his...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.
click orlando
‘The need is there:’ FEMA workers assist residents at Good Samaritan Village
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Residents at the Good Samaritan Village community got a chance to meet with FEMA officials on site on Tuesday. It comes just a week after residents were allowed to go back home after Osceola County lifted the mandatory evacuation order from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
click orlando
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
wmfe.org
Rabies alert issued in Orange County after cat tests positive for virus
A rabies alert has been issued in the 32808 zip code in Orange County that is bounded by Silver Star Road, Edgewater Drive, and Powers Drive. The alert was issued after a cat tested positive for the virus on October 28th. The alert will be in effect during the next 60 days.
This Florida City Is Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
westorlandonews.com
Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies
According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
Comments / 0