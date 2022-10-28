Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections

At 53-years-old, Durham resident Loren Selig is making her first entrance into the New Hampshire political arena to run for Durham’s representative in the State Legislature (Strafford County D-10). Selig is running for one of four seats in the district, and secured 21.5% of the vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13. She is a real estate agent, former kindergarten, middle school and highschool teacher and mother of two teenagers. Selig also worked for The University of New Hampshire for three years supervising graduate students interested in teaching and as a non-profit volunteer coordinator, though this race is her first time working on an elector campaign. Here’s where she stands on the pressing issues of the upcoming election.

DURHAM, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO