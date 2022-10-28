Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections

Read full article on original website
N.H. State Archives Celebrates American Archives Month with Nod to Long-term Volunteers
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Secretary of State, Archives Division, is rounding off American Archives Month by recognizing its most dedicated volunteers. For over 15 years, Susan Bryant-Kimball of Sandwich, Diane Fiske of Dover, Barry Dame of Gilford and Lillian Wise of Concord have spent almost every Tuesday morning organizing, cataloging and loading historical records on the State Archives database.
Panel Recommends Legislation on Medical Board Reporting, More Input To Come
CONCORD – To protect the health of the public and also weigh the professional reputation of good doctors, a House subcommittee is recommending new legislation next year to create more transparency and public information from the state Board of Medicine. The report, which passed Monday states, “The citizens of...
NECN
Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities
Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
NHPR
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko
NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.
wabi.tv
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
NFIB Endorses Gov. Chris Sununu for Re-election
(CONCORD, NH) October 31, 2022 – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), New Hampshire and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, today announced that its NFIB NH PAC has endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu for re-election. The announcement took place this afternoon with the governor at NFIB member business MegaPrint in Holderness.
laconiadailysun.com
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
tnhdigital.com
Loren Selig, Political Newcomer, Vying for Seat in NH House
At 53-years-old, Durham resident Loren Selig is making her first entrance into the New Hampshire political arena to run for Durham’s representative in the State Legislature (Strafford County D-10). Selig is running for one of four seats in the district, and secured 21.5% of the vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13. She is a real estate agent, former kindergarten, middle school and highschool teacher and mother of two teenagers. Selig also worked for The University of New Hampshire for three years supervising graduate students interested in teaching and as a non-profit volunteer coordinator, though this race is her first time working on an elector campaign. Here’s where she stands on the pressing issues of the upcoming election.
Double Your Donations Starting Today With NewsMatch To Dec. 31
Today, all of your donations up to $1,000 each and totaling up to $25,000 will be doubled because of NewsMatch now through Dec. 31. The Knight Foundation and other national philanthropies are matching $15,000 and locally the Geoffrey and Martha Fuller Clark Fund through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is matching $10,000. We are also actively looking for more local matches to raise the limit on our major end-of-the-year fundraiser so we can raise $100,000 this year.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
'This law is going to impact nearly every business in Maine.'
MAINE, Maine — Maine's first-in-the-nation law prohibiting products made with PFAS chemicals doesn't go into effect until 2030, but the law does direct companies to begin reporting whether their products contain PFAS starting this January. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been linked in studies to health...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire joins other states to take action against robocall companies
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general from all 50 states are taking action against two companies accused of allowing hundreds of illegal robocalls to reach consumers. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said it's estimated that fraudsters stole $29.8 billion from people through scam calls last year. The national Anti-Robocall...
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark’s $10,000 Donation Launches Local Matches for InDepthNH.org
We are thrilled to announce that the Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund has given InDepthNH.org $10,000 which will be used as a local match for NewsMatch that begins Nov. 1. That means YOUR donation will be doubled up to $1,000 up to $25,000 – including the $15,000...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
observer-me.com
The face of hunting in Maine is changing
Heading outside on a gorgeous fall day and enjoying the sights, sounds and experiences that Maine has to offer can be exhilarating. For generations, it was men who headed into the woods for the state’s traditional fall activity: hunting. The fraternity of fathers, sons, grandfathers, uncles and grandsons often excluded women and girls.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
newscentermaine.com
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
During our Voice of the Voter forum, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican hopeful Paul LePage cited a lot of statistics. Here's a breakdown of the data.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.
